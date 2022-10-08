Event Horizon 4k Blu ray
Has anyone been able to find this release? I tried to preorder it and I couldn't and on release day when I tried ordering it was sold out! How can I get my hands on this without paying eBay prices? Will there be a non limited edition release?
