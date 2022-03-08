DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
August 2-
Cow
August 9-
Crimes Of The Future
Men
Neptune Frost
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
August 16-
Lost Illusions
Paris, District 13
August 23-
Mr. Malcolm's List
August 30
Faya Diya
Olga
September 6-
Happening*
September 13-
Abandoned
Elvis (2022)*
The Forgiven
Lightyear
Where The Crawdads Sing*
September 20-
Vengeance (2022)*
October 5-
Top Gun: Maverick
October 11-
Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank*
December 8-
Bullet Train*
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
