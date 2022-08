DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------August 2-CowAugust 9-Crimes Of The FutureMenNeptune FrostSonic The Hedgehog 2August 16-Lost IllusionsParis, District 13August 23-Mr. Malcolm's ListAugust 30Faya DiyaOlgaSeptember 6-Happening*September 13-AbandonedElvis (2022)*The ForgivenLightyearWhere The Crawdads Sing*September 20-Vengeance (2022)*October 5-Top Gun: MaverickOctober 11-Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank*December 8-Bullet Train*----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .