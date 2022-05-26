DVD Talk Forum

Wondering about aspect ration changes on old DVDs
Hi all,
So, recently watched my new Audrey Hepburn collection on Blu Ray and decided I wanted to add a watch of Charde, which I only have on DVD at the moment.

When I popped it into my bluray player I noticed, despite the film being widescreen, there were black bars on the tops AND the sides (with a widescreen image in the middle).

This also happens on some of the films in the Woody Allen Collection DVDs.

Also, weirdly, when I pop the Charlie Chaplin set DVDs into my player it actually EXPANDS the picture from full to wide, cutting off some of the picture. However, in the PS4 it is in full screen.

Any idea what's up?
Re: Wondering about aspect ration changes on old DVDs
I'm going to guess that Charade was a non-anamorphic DVD. Remember those? So when you put it in the player, it shows the 3:4 image which has black bars at the top and bottom.
