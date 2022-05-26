Wondering about aspect ration changes on old DVDs

Hi all,

So, recently watched my new Audrey Hepburn collection on Blu Ray and decided I wanted to add a watch of Charde, which I only have on DVD at the moment.



When I popped it into my bluray player I noticed, despite the film being widescreen, there were black bars on the tops AND the sides (with a widescreen image in the middle).



This also happens on some of the films in the Woody Allen Collection DVDs.



Also, weirdly, when I pop the Charlie Chaplin set DVDs into my player it actually EXPANDS the picture from full to wide, cutting off some of the picture. However, in the PS4 it is in full screen.



Any idea what's up?