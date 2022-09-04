DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 5-
Death On The Nile (2022)
Jockey
Parallel Mothers
Scream (2022)
April 12-
C'Mon C'Mon
Fabian: Going To The Dogs
Spider-Man: No Way Home
April 19-
Cyrano
Jackass Forever
The King's Daughter
April 26-
Moonfall
Moon Manor
May 10-
The Beta Test
Clean
The Cursed
Dog*
Uncharted
May 17-
Belle
Licorice Pizza*
Sundown
May 24-
The Batman*
The Burning Sea
Ted K*
Strawberry Mansion*
X
June 7-
Ahed's Knee*
Ascension*
June 14-
Benedetta*
Infinite Storm*
June 21-
Gold*
June 28-
The Worst Person In The World*
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 5-
Death On The Nile (2022)
Jockey
Parallel Mothers
Scream (2022)
April 12-
C'Mon C'Mon
Fabian: Going To The Dogs
Spider-Man: No Way Home
April 19-
Cyrano
Jackass Forever
The King's Daughter
April 26-
Moonfall
Moon Manor
May 10-
The Beta Test
Clean
The Cursed
Dog*
Uncharted
May 17-
Belle
Licorice Pizza*
Sundown
May 24-
The Batman*
The Burning Sea
Ted K*
Strawberry Mansion*
X
June 7-
Ahed's Knee*
Ascension*
June 14-
Benedetta*
Infinite Storm*
June 21-
Gold*
June 28-
The Worst Person In The World*
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off