DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

April 5-Death On The Nile (2022)JockeyParallel MothersScream (2022)April 12-C'Mon C'MonFabian: Going To The DogsSpider-Man: No Way HomeApril 19-CyranoJackass ForeverThe King's DaughterApril 26-MoonfallMoon ManorMay 10-The Beta TestCleanThe CursedDog*UnchartedMay 17-BelleLicorice Pizza*SundownMay 24-The Batman*The Burning SeaTed K*Strawberry Mansion*June 7-Ahed's Knee*Ascension*June 14-Benedetta*Infinite Storm*June 21-Gold*June 28-The Worst Person In The World*