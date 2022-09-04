DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 5-
Death On The Nile (2022)
Jockey
Parallel Mothers
Scream (2022)

April 12-
C'Mon C'Mon
Fabian: Going To The Dogs
Spider-Man: No Way Home

April 19-
Cyrano
Jackass Forever
The King's Daughter

April 26-
Moonfall
Moon Manor


May 10-
The Beta Test
Clean
The Cursed
Dog*
Uncharted

May 17-
Belle
Licorice Pizza*
Sundown

May 24-
The Batman*
The Burning Sea
Ted K*
Strawberry Mansion*
X


June 7-
Ahed's Knee*
Ascension*

June 14-
Benedetta*
Infinite Storm*

June 21-
Gold*

June 28-
The Worst Person In The World*

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
