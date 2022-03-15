13th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge April 1-30, 2022

DVD Talk Forum

03-15-22, 10:19 PM
DVD Talk Forum Expert How-Tos and Guides
Last edit by: caligulathegod
If a category is listed as "Optional", it does not need to be
filled to "complete" the checklist. There are 10 free spots you may apply to non-Optional categories.
As with other checklists, titles can count for multiple categories.

Some of these categories are so obscure we're giving 10 free spots of your choosing to fill in the list.

Watch one film from every decade of film history.
* 1890 - (insert film title here)(Optional)
* 1900 -(optional)
* 1910 -(optional)
* 1920 -(optional)
* 1930 -
* 1940 -
* 1950 -
* 1960 -
* 1970 -
* 1980 -
* 1990 -
* 2000 -
* 2010 -
* 2020 -
Watch a film for each rating:
* G - (optional)
* PG -
* PG-13 - (optional)
* R -
* X (or NC-17) -
* Unrated (post-MPAA 1968) -

Watch films in at least three formats (DVD, BD, HD DVD, Laserdisc, TV, online, Streaming Netflix type, UMD, theater, iPod, VHS-sourced{VHS transferred to DVD-+R is fine}).
* First format, (insert format), (insert title).
* Second format, (insert format), (insert title).
* Third format, (insert format), (insert title).

Watch a film in an actual Drive-in. (optional) (insert title)

Watch a film in the following genres:

Italian (or European) films of the following Genres:
* Giallo
* Krimi (German Giallo)
* Sword & Sandal
* Spaghetti Western
* Cannibal Film
Martial Arts film:
* Bruce Lee-sploitation (Starring any variation on Bruce Li, Le, etc.)
* Hong Kong (or other Asian) film
* American film
* Any "Ninja" film
* Bonus* Actual Bruce Lee film
Asian Action Film
Biker Film
Stoner Film
Carsploitation Film
FADsploitation
Blaxploitation
Sexploitation:
* Any type
* Nudie Cutie
* Roughie
* 70s Porn
* Emmanuelle Film
* Teen Sex Comedy
Nunsploitation
Shocksploitation
Rape/Revenge Film
Vigilante Film
Women in Prison
Nazisploitation
Eschploitation (religious end times, or general religious exploitation)
Hixploitation/Moonshiners
Roadshow Exploitation/30s-40s "Cautionary" films
Juvenile Delinquent Film
60s Beach Movie
Film starring Musical Group or Music Star (that did not become a legit actor)
* *Bonus* Elvis film
Ozploitation
Mexican Wrestling Film
Foreign "Ripoff" film (such as Turkish cinema)
Eco-Terror Film
Pre-90s Post-Apocalyptic film
Plague-sploitation
Mockbuster
"Mondo" Film
Documentary ABOUT Exploitation/Drive-ins or those involved in their production
Video Nasty
Critical Bomb (Less than 20% Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic or IMDB Bottom 100 {Bottom 100 archive})
Financial Bomb
Razzie Winner or Nominee
MST3K/RiffTrax (or Cinematic Titanic) version of a film

Watch 3 Paycheck films, A.K.A. Nick Cage memorial. Films with once respected actors fallen on hard times.
* 1
* 2
* 3

Watch 10 films starring anyone from the actors safe list.
* 1
* 2
* 3
* 4
* 5
* 6
* 7
* 8
* 9
* 10

Watch 10 films Directed/Produced by anyone from the directors/producers safe list.
* 1
* 2
* 3
* 4
* 5
* 6
* 7
* 8
* 9
* 10
Watch 5 films from those in the Studio/Distributor safe list.
* 1
* 2
* 3
* 4
* 5

Box Set tributes. Watch films from a box set compilation of a filmmaker (star or director). Watch at least 3 from a box set. Can combine box sets to get the full 10.
*1
*2
*3
*4
*5
*6
*7
*8
*9
*10

Safe Lists
The following lists are Automatic Safe lists. They are not definitive and there might be exceptions therein, especially concerning Distributors. Generally, the presence of those on the lists in an actual creative capacity (that is, more than just a cameo or bit part. For instance, Bruce Campbell appearing in Spider-Man does not make Spider-Man safe) is enough to make a film safe. Got more? Post them and I'll update the list. Obviously, films not including these participants are safe, too. Update: I added several new names to the actors list. Some of these actors appeared in actual big budget Hollywood fare, but most of their career was in B-Movies, then obviously discard the Big Hollywood movies and just watch the B's (For example, William Shatner. Ignore Star Trek movies but anything else is fair game. Or Patrick Swazye. Ghost is probably not right, but most of his other films were B-Movies).

Automatic Safe list:

Directors/Producers:

Code:
Al Adamson

Albert Pyun

Alejandro Jodorowsky

Andrea Bianchi

Andreas Schnaas

Andy Milligan

Andy Sidaris

Antonio Margheriti

Barry Mahon

Bill Rebane

Brian Yuzna

Bruno Mattei

Carl Monson

Charles Band

Cirio H. Santiago

Danny Steinman

Dario Argento

David A. Prior

David E. Durston

David F. Friedman

David L. Hewitt

David Lynch

Don Coscarelli

Don Dohler

Don Edmonds

Doris Wishman

Dwain Esper

Eddie Romero

Edward D. Wood, Jr.

Eli Roth

Enzo G. Castellari

Frank Henenlotter

Fred F. Sears

Fred Olen Ray

George A. Romero

George Weiss

Giovanni "Tinto" Brass

Godfrey Ho

Greydon Clark

Harry Novak

Herschell Gordon Lewis

Ishirô Honda

Jack Hill

Jack Smith

Jamaa Fanaka

Jean Rollin

Jeff Lieberman

Jerry Warren

Jess Franco

Jim Wynorski

Joe D'Amato

Joe Sarno

John Carpenter

John Waters

José Mojica Marins (Coffin Joe)

José Ramón Larraz

Joseph Merhi

Juan Piquer Simón

Kenneth Anger

Kinji Fukasaku

Larry Cohen

Lars von Trier

Lindsay Shonteff

Lloyd Kaufman

Lucio Fulci

M. Night Shyamalan

Mario Bava

Melvin Van Peebles

Menahem Golan

Michael and Roberta Findlay

Nico Mastorakis

Olaf Ittenbach

Paul Morrissey

Quentin Tarantino

Radley Metzger

Ralph Bakshi

Ray Dennis Steckler

Richard Gabai

Richard Rush

Rob Zombie

Robert Rodriguez

Roger Corman

Roger Watkins

Ron Ormond

Ruggero Deodato

Russ Meyer

Samuel Z. Arkoff

Samuel Fuller

Sam Katzman

Sean Weathers

Seijun Suzuki

Sergio Corbucci

Sergio Leone

Shaw Brothers

Stephen Apostolof

Stuart Gordon

Takashi Miike

Ted V. Mikels

Tobe Hooper

Umberto Lenzi

Uwe Boll

Wes Craven

William "One Shot" Beaudine

William Castle

William Girdler

William Grefe

William Lustig

Walerian Borowczyk

Yoram Globus

Zebedy Colt



Actors:

Code:
Adam West

Alan Steel

Allison Hayes

Angelo Rossitto

Annie Belle

Arch Hall Jr

Audie Murphy

Barbara Steele

Bela Lugosi

Beverly Garland

Bill Goldberg

Billy Blanks

Blue Demon

Boris Karloff

Brinke Stevens

Bruce Campbell

Bruce Dern

Bruce Lee (Le, Li, etc.)

Buck Flower

Bud Spencer

Cameron Mitchell

Candice Rialson

Casper Van Dien

Chelo Alonso

Cheryl "Rainbeaux" Smith

Christina Lindberg

Christopher Lee (except his newer films)

Chuck Conners

Chuck Norris

Clint Howard (except his brother's films)

Corey Feldman

Corey Haim

Cynthia Rothrock

Charles Bronson

Claudia Jennings

Daniel Bernhardt

David Bradley

David Carradine

David Hess

Dennis Hopper (ex: Speed)

Dick Miller

Divine

Dolores Fuller

Dolph Lundgren

Don The Dragon Wilson

Don Johnson

Dona Speir

Donald Pleasence

Doug McClure

D'Urville Martin

Dyanne Thorne

Eddie Deezen

Eddie Parker

Eduardo Cianelli

Edwige Fenech

Elisha Cook Jr

Elizabeth Russell

Ernest Borgnine

Faith Domergue

Fred Williamson

Gary Daniels

Geofrrey Lewis

George Kennedy

George Zucco

Gordon Scott

Harry Reems

Harvey Lembeck

Hulk Hogan

J. Carrol Naish

Jack Elam

Jack Nicholson (pre-1975)

Jack Palance

Jackie Coogan

James Arness

James Karen

Jan-Michael Vincent

Jason Statham

Jayne Mainsfield

Jean-Claude van Damme

Jeff Conaway

Jeff Speakman

Jeff Wincott

Jeffery Combs

Jim Brown

Jim "The Dragon" Kelly

Joan Crawford

Joe Don Baker

Joe Spinell

John Agar

John Bloom

John Carradine

John Saxon

Karin Schubert

Klaus Kinski

Lana Clarkson

Laura Gemser

Lee Van Cleef

Lili Carati

Lina Romay

Linda Blair

Linnea Quigley

Lionel Atwill

Lon Chaney Jr

Lorenzo Lamas

Lou Ferrigno

Mädchen Amick

Maila Nurmi

Mamie Van Doren

Mantan Mooreland

Maria Ford

Maria Ouspenskaya

Mariangela Giordano 

Marjoe Gortner

Martin Kosleck

Mary Mendum (aka Rebecca Brooke)

Mary Woronov

Maureen O'Sullivan

Michael Berryman

Michael Dudikoff

Micheal Gough

Micheal Ironside

Michelle Bauer

Misty Mundae

Olivia Pascal

Olivier Gruner

Paola Senatore

Pam Grier

Patrick Swayze

Peter Cushing

Peter Graves

Peter Lorre

Phil Fondacaro

Pierre Kirby

PJ Soles

Randolph Scott

Reiko Ike

Rena Riffel

Richard Carlson

Richard Harrison

Richard Johnson

Richard Norton

Richard Roundtree

Robert Vaughn

Robert Z'dar

Roddy McDowall

Roddy Piper

Roger Watkins

Rondo Hatton

Rudy Ray Moore

Russ Tamblyn

Santo

Shannon Tweed

Shannon Whirry

Shô Kosugi

Sid Haig

Simon Oakland

Soledad Miranda

Sonny Chiba

Steve Railsback

Steve Reeves

Steven Seagal

Sybil Danning

Sylvia Kristel

Ted Prior

Terrence Hill

The Amazing Criswell

Tom Atkins

Tor Johnson

Traci Lords

Tura Santana

Udo Kier

Uschi Digard 

Vanity

Victor Buono

Vincent Price

Virginia Leith

Warren Oates

Whit Bissell

William Shatner (except Star Trek)

William Smith

Zoe Trilling


Distributors/Studios:


Code:
Academy 

Adness 

Alpha Blue 

American International Pictures (A.I.P.)

Amicus

Artsmagic

Asia Pulp Cinema 

Bci / Eclipse

Blue Underground

Boxoffice International Pictures

Cannon Films

list Red 

Concorde-New Horizons

Critical Mass

Crown International Pictures

Cult Epics 

Dark Sky Films

Discotek 

Fantoma 

Full Moon

Grindhouse Releasings 

Hammer Film Productions

Hong Kong Legends 

Imperial 

Independent International Pictures

Mill Creek Entertainment

Mondo Macabro 

Monogram

MPI 

New Concorde

New World

No Shame

Panik House

PRC

Redemption 

Retro Seduction Cinema

Seduction Cinema

Severin Films 

Shout Factory

Shriek Show 

Something Weird Video

Sub Rosa 

Sunn Classic Pictures

Synapse

The Asylum

Toe Tag Pictures (August Underground)

Toei

Tokyo Shock 

Troma Entertainment

Unearthed

VCI 

Vinegar Syndrome

WWE Studios


(Some more theatrical ones, with samples of their output)


Code:
After Dark Films
(The Abandoned, Captivity, Frontier(s))

Audubon Films (I a Woman, The Lickerish Quartet, Therese and Isabelle)

Bryanston Distributing (Coonskin, Deep Throat, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre)

Cambist Films (Anita, The Crazies, Ilsa)

Chancellor Films (Confessions of a Psycho Cat. The Diary of Knockers McCalla, Submission)

Commonwealth United (99 Women, The Blood of Fu Manchu , The Girl Who Knew Too Much)

Dimension Pictures (Boss N----r, Dolemite, Gator Bait)

Empire Pictures (Creepozoids, Re-Animator, Troll)

Eve Productions (Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!, Mondo Topless, Vixen!)

Film Ventures International (Anthropophagus, Ator the Invincible, Pieces)

The Filmgroup (Creature from the Haunted Sea, Little Shop of Horrors, The Wasp Woman)

Greycat Films (The Dark Backward, Henry - Portrait of a Serial Killer, Meet the Feebles)

Grove Press (I am Curious, Mr. Freedom, Week End)

J.E.R. Pictures(Diary of a Nudist, The Ghastly Ones, Nude on the Moon)

Jack H Harris Enterprises (Dark Star, Equinox, Schlock)

Joseph Brenner Associates (Cuban Rebel Girls, Deep River Savages, Shock Waves)

MPM (Invasion of the Bee Girls, Virus, Savage Streets)

Magnet Releasing (Chocolate, Let the Right One In, Ong Bak 2)

Maron Films (Godzilla - Monster Zero, Godzilla's Revenge, War of the Gargantuas)

Millimeter Films (Hardware, The Return of the Swamp Thing, Stepfather II)

Sherpix (Pink Narcissus, Punishment Park, The Stewardesses)

Trans American Films (The Cycle Savages, Salon Kitty, Shivers)

Trans World Entertainment (The Curse, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Maniac Cop)

UFDC (1990 - The Bronx Warriors, Dawn of the Dead, Sleepaway Camp)

World Northal
(The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, The Children, Slaughter in San Francisco)
13th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge April 1-30, 2022

presents
The ChallengeList thread coming soon.

As with most challenges, the goal is to reach 100 movies. Your own goal might be higher or lower. Challenge begins April 1, 2022, 12:00 am EDT (or Dusk March 31) and ends April 30 at dawn (that is, the morning of May 1).



Sex, violence, torn-from-today's-headlines shockers, fast cars, faster pussycats, psycho killers and kids run wild  throw a few (or all) of these ingredients into a pot, let the whole thing boil over, and you have the recipe for some tasty exploitation cinema.

What kinds of films are we talking about? Well, there is no hard and fast rule. This one is largely up to you.







What is an exploitation movie?


Exploitation film is a type of film that is promoted by "exploiting" often lurid subject matter. The term "exploitation" is common in film marketing, used for all types of films to mean promotion or advertising. These films then need something to exploit, such as a big star, special effects, sex, violence, romance, etc. An exploitation film, however, relies heavily on sensationalist advertising and broad and lurid overstatement of the issues depicted, regardless of the intrinsic quality of the film. Very often, exploitation films are of low quality in every sense. However, this has not always been the case. Exploitation films sometimes attract critical attention and cult followings.


Rules

The Goal is 100 films. These type of films tend to be short, but they also might be a challenge to get through. Your personal goal might be higher or lower, depending on your tolerance for this type of cinema.

A film can only be counted once per list with the exception of riffed/commentaried films (see below).

This challenge is for Movies. Although we are not allowing TV shows, Made for TV Movies are allowed as are Direct to Video features.

We are allowing documentaries on Exploitation and Drive-ins and those involved with the production thereof. These should be features over 40 minutes.. We are also allowing trailer compilations, such as 42nd Street Forever and Something Weird compilations. Compilations should be at least an hour.
Throw a viewing party and show trailers between movies.

Mystery Science Theater 3000, Riff Trax, Cinematic Titanic, etc. are allowed. If there is a second riffed version (for example, MST3K did one, then Cinematic Titanic did the same movie) you may watch the second and any additional riffed versions for a full credit each, but I encourage you to just watch another movie, instead.

Commentaries. All commentaries count as views.

B-Movies are still included, but you are on your own with those. If you understand the actual concept of B-Movies and don't need individual confirmations on titles then you are welcome to have this be your challenge.

Films that have been nominated for Oscars are discouraged but not banned. I had originally wanted this to be the only hard rule, but I came across too many exceptions.

Drive-In exception rule: Any film seen in an actual Drive-In during the challenge 2020, regardless of other qualification, counts toward your list.. Please note that it was a Drive-In Movie.

Mini-series and Serials: We will go with the Sci-Fi rule on TV Mini-series (one "night" equals an entry), on Serials (we'll go with an hour's worth per entry), provided they actually were theatrical serials. A serial episode is about 15-20 minutes, so an hour's worth counts as an entry. Four-15 minute ones or Three-20 minute episodes. You can round up. This goes for other shorts and compilations as well.

There are 3 Wild Cards for non-conforming films. These are ones that are close but may have some doubts about.

For fun, keep a running tally of "before they were famous" appearances in your list.

Please number your lists. Also, it is helpful to put a link to your list in your signature. This makes it easier for others to check out your list.

Please tally your totals including "new views" at the end of the challenge.

"I still don't understand what kinds of movies you are talking about."

This list is not exclusive nor definitive, but these are the most representative movies for the challenge:

Biker Films
Blaxploitation
Cannibal Films
Carsploitation
Cult Movies
Giallo films
Mondo films
Eco-Terror films
Nazisploitation
Rape / Revenge films
Sexploitation
Shocksploitation
Spaghetti Westerns
Women in Prison films
Martial Arts films
Eschploitation (religious end times)
Hixploitation/Moonshiners
Nunsploitation
Stoner Film
Vigilante films
Financial Bombs
Critical Bombs (Less than 20% Rotten Tomatoes or
Metacritic or less than 3.0 on IMDB, or IMDB Bottom 100 {Bottom 100 archive})
1930s and 1940s Cautionary Films
Juvenile Delinquent
60s Beach movies
Elvis
Films starring Rock Bands (or Rock stars that didn't become legit actors)
Depression era criminals
"Ozploitation (Australian exploitation)
"Foreign" Ripoff films (like Turkish cinema)
"Race" films (early films made specifically for the African-American market pre-1950)
Films Dealing with "race" (pre-1965)
MST3K version of a film,
"Condemned" by the Catholic National Legion of Decency
Bad Sequels to well-regarded films
Mildred Pierce-type "Women's pictures" from the 40s-60s
3-D films from the 90s and before
Mexican Wrestling films
Razzies
Pre-90s Post-Apocalyptic films (80s and before)
NEW! Plague-sploitation.





In the WIKI is a list of filmmakers and actors that by their very presence make a film "safe". While some of these people (actors especially) might have some exceptions in their credits (like Star Trek for William Shatner), generally films with the listed creative talent are safe for the challenge. Questions? Ask in the thread.
