13th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge April 1-30, 2022

filled to "complete" the checklist. There are 10 free spots you may apply to non-Optional categories.
As with other checklists, titles can count for multiple categories.
Some of these categories are so obscure we're giving 10 free spots of your choosing to fill in the list.
Watch one film from every decade of film history.
* 1890 - (insert film title here)(Optional)
* 1900 -(optional)
* 1910 -(optional)
* 1920 -(optional)
* 1930 -
* 1940 -
* 1950 -
* 1960 -
* 1970 -
* 1980 -
* 1990 -
* 2000 -
* 2010 -
* 2020 -
Watch a film for each rating:
* G - (optional)
* PG -
* PG-13 - (optional)
* R -
* X (or NC-17) -
* Unrated (post-MPAA 1968) -
Watch films in at least three formats (DVD, BD, HD DVD, Laserdisc, TV, online, Streaming Netflix type, UMD, theater, iPod, VHS-sourced{VHS transferred to DVD-+R is fine}).
* First format, (insert format), (insert title).
* Second format, (insert format), (insert title).
* Third format, (insert format), (insert title).
Watch a film in an actual Drive-in. (optional) (insert title)
Watch a film in the following genres:
Italian (or European) films of the following Genres:
* Giallo
* Krimi (German Giallo)
* Sword & Sandal
* Spaghetti Western
* Cannibal Film
Martial Arts film:
* Bruce Lee-sploitation (Starring any variation on Bruce Li, Le, etc.)
* Hong Kong (or other Asian) film
* American film
* Any "Ninja" film
* Bonus* Actual Bruce Lee film
Asian Action Film
Biker Film
Stoner Film
Carsploitation Film
FADsploitation
Blaxploitation
Sexploitation:
* Any type
* Nudie Cutie
* Roughie
* 70s Porn
* Emmanuelle Film
* Teen Sex Comedy
Nunsploitation
Shocksploitation
Rape/Revenge Film
Vigilante Film
Women in Prison
Nazisploitation
Eschploitation (religious end times, or general religious exploitation)
Hixploitation/Moonshiners
Roadshow Exploitation/30s-40s "Cautionary" films
Juvenile Delinquent Film
60s Beach Movie
Film starring Musical Group or Music Star (that did not become a legit actor)
* *Bonus* Elvis film
Ozploitation
Mexican Wrestling Film
Foreign "Ripoff" film (such as Turkish cinema)
Eco-Terror Film
Pre-90s Post-Apocalyptic film
Plague-sploitation
Mockbuster
"Mondo" Film
Documentary ABOUT Exploitation/Drive-ins or those involved in their production
Video Nasty
Critical Bomb (Less than 20% Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic or IMDB Bottom 100 {Bottom 100 archive})
Financial Bomb
Razzie Winner or Nominee
MST3K/RiffTrax (or Cinematic Titanic) version of a film
Watch 3 Paycheck films, A.K.A. Nick Cage memorial. Films with once respected actors fallen on hard times.
* 1
* 2
* 3
Watch 10 films starring anyone from the actors safe list.
* 1
* 2
* 3
* 4
* 5
* 6
* 7
* 8
* 9
* 10
Watch 10 films Directed/Produced by anyone from the directors/producers safe list.
* 1
* 2
* 3
* 4
* 5
* 6
* 7
* 8
* 9
* 10
Watch 5 films from those in the Studio/Distributor safe list.
* 1
* 2
* 3
* 4
* 5
Box Set tributes. Watch films from a box set compilation of a filmmaker (star or director). Watch at least 3 from a box set. Can combine box sets to get the full 10.
*1
*2
*3
*4
*5
*6
*7
*8
*9
*10
Safe Lists
The following lists are Automatic Safe lists. They are not definitive and there might be exceptions therein, especially concerning Distributors. Generally, the presence of those on the lists in an actual creative capacity (that is, more than just a cameo or bit part. For instance, Bruce Campbell appearing in Spider-Man does not make Spider-Man safe) is enough to make a film safe. Got more? Post them and I'll update the list. Obviously, films not including these participants are safe, too. Update: I added several new names to the actors list. Some of these actors appeared in actual big budget Hollywood fare, but most of their career was in B-Movies, then obviously discard the Big Hollywood movies and just watch the B's (For example, William Shatner. Ignore Star Trek movies but anything else is fair game. Or Patrick Swazye. Ghost is probably not right, but most of his other films were B-Movies).
Automatic Safe list:
Directors/Producers:
Al Adamson Albert Pyun Alejandro Jodorowsky Andrea Bianchi Andreas Schnaas Andy Milligan Andy Sidaris Antonio Margheriti Barry Mahon Bill Rebane Brian Yuzna Bruno Mattei Carl Monson Charles Band Cirio H. Santiago Danny Steinman Dario Argento David A. Prior David E. Durston David F. Friedman David L. Hewitt David Lynch Don Coscarelli Don Dohler Don Edmonds Doris Wishman Dwain Esper Eddie Romero Edward D. Wood, Jr. Eli Roth Enzo G. Castellari Frank Henenlotter Fred F. Sears Fred Olen Ray George A. Romero George Weiss Giovanni "Tinto" Brass Godfrey Ho Greydon Clark Harry Novak Herschell Gordon Lewis Ishirô Honda Jack Hill Jack Smith Jamaa Fanaka Jean Rollin Jeff Lieberman Jerry Warren Jess Franco Jim Wynorski Joe D'Amato Joe Sarno John Carpenter John Waters José Mojica Marins (Coffin Joe) José Ramón Larraz Joseph Merhi Juan Piquer Simón Kenneth Anger Kinji Fukasaku Larry Cohen Lars von Trier Lindsay Shonteff Lloyd Kaufman Lucio Fulci M. Night Shyamalan Mario Bava Melvin Van Peebles Menahem Golan Michael and Roberta Findlay Nico Mastorakis Olaf Ittenbach Paul Morrissey Quentin Tarantino Radley Metzger Ralph Bakshi Ray Dennis Steckler Richard Gabai Richard Rush Rob Zombie Robert Rodriguez Roger Corman Roger Watkins Ron Ormond Ruggero Deodato Russ Meyer Samuel Z. Arkoff Samuel Fuller Sam Katzman Sean Weathers Seijun Suzuki Sergio Corbucci Sergio Leone Shaw Brothers Stephen Apostolof Stuart Gordon Takashi Miike Ted V. Mikels Tobe Hooper Umberto Lenzi Uwe Boll Wes Craven William "One Shot" Beaudine William Castle William Girdler William Grefe William Lustig Walerian Borowczyk Yoram Globus Zebedy Colt
Actors:
Adam West Alan Steel Allison Hayes Angelo Rossitto Annie Belle Arch Hall Jr Audie Murphy Barbara Steele Bela Lugosi Beverly Garland Bill Goldberg Billy Blanks Blue Demon Boris Karloff Brinke Stevens Bruce Campbell Bruce Dern Bruce Lee (Le, Li, etc.) Buck Flower Bud Spencer Cameron Mitchell Candice Rialson Casper Van Dien Chelo Alonso Cheryl "Rainbeaux" Smith Christina Lindberg Christopher Lee (except his newer films) Chuck Conners Chuck Norris Clint Howard (except his brother's films) Corey Feldman Corey Haim Cynthia Rothrock Charles Bronson Claudia Jennings Daniel Bernhardt David Bradley David Carradine David Hess Dennis Hopper (ex: Speed) Dick Miller Divine Dolores Fuller Dolph Lundgren Don The Dragon Wilson Don Johnson Dona Speir Donald Pleasence Doug McClure D'Urville Martin Dyanne Thorne Eddie Deezen Eddie Parker Eduardo Cianelli Edwige Fenech Elisha Cook Jr Elizabeth Russell Ernest Borgnine Faith Domergue Fred Williamson Gary Daniels Geofrrey Lewis George Kennedy George Zucco Gordon Scott Harry Reems Harvey Lembeck Hulk Hogan J. Carrol Naish Jack Elam Jack Nicholson (pre-1975) Jack Palance Jackie Coogan James Arness James Karen Jan-Michael Vincent Jason Statham Jayne Mainsfield Jean-Claude van Damme Jeff Conaway Jeff Speakman Jeff Wincott Jeffery Combs Jim Brown Jim "The Dragon" Kelly Joan Crawford Joe Don Baker Joe Spinell John Agar John Bloom John Carradine John Saxon Karin Schubert Klaus Kinski Lana Clarkson Laura Gemser Lee Van Cleef Lili Carati Lina Romay Linda Blair Linnea Quigley Lionel Atwill Lon Chaney Jr Lorenzo Lamas Lou Ferrigno Mädchen Amick Maila Nurmi Mamie Van Doren Mantan Mooreland Maria Ford Maria Ouspenskaya Mariangela Giordano Marjoe Gortner Martin Kosleck Mary Mendum (aka Rebecca Brooke) Mary Woronov Maureen O'Sullivan Michael Berryman Michael Dudikoff Micheal Gough Micheal Ironside Michelle Bauer Misty Mundae Olivia Pascal Olivier Gruner Paola Senatore Pam Grier Patrick Swayze Peter Cushing Peter Graves Peter Lorre Phil Fondacaro Pierre Kirby PJ Soles Randolph Scott Reiko Ike Rena Riffel Richard Carlson Richard Harrison Richard Johnson Richard Norton Richard Roundtree Robert Vaughn Robert Z'dar Roddy McDowall Roddy Piper Roger Watkins Rondo Hatton Rudy Ray Moore Russ Tamblyn Santo Shannon Tweed Shannon Whirry Shô Kosugi Sid Haig Simon Oakland Soledad Miranda Sonny Chiba Steve Railsback Steve Reeves Steven Seagal Sybil Danning Sylvia Kristel Ted Prior Terrence Hill The Amazing Criswell Tom Atkins Tor Johnson Traci Lords Tura Santana Udo Kier Uschi Digard Vanity Victor Buono Vincent Price Virginia Leith Warren Oates Whit Bissell William Shatner (except Star Trek) William Smith Zoe Trilling
Distributors/Studios:
Academy Adness Alpha Blue American International Pictures (A.I.P.) Amicus Artsmagic Asia Pulp Cinema Bci / Eclipse Blue Underground Boxoffice International Pictures Cannon Films list Red Concorde-New Horizons Critical Mass Crown International Pictures Cult Epics Dark Sky Films Discotek Fantoma Full Moon Grindhouse Releasings Hammer Film Productions Hong Kong Legends Imperial Independent International Pictures Mill Creek Entertainment Mondo Macabro Monogram MPI New Concorde New World No Shame Panik House PRC Redemption Retro Seduction Cinema Seduction Cinema Severin Films Shout Factory Shriek Show Something Weird Video Sub Rosa Sunn Classic Pictures Synapse The Asylum Toe Tag Pictures (August Underground) Toei Tokyo Shock Troma Entertainment Unearthed VCI Vinegar Syndrome WWE Studios
(Some more theatrical ones, with samples of their output)
After Dark Films (The Abandoned, Captivity, Frontier(s)) Audubon Films (I a Woman, The Lickerish Quartet, Therese and Isabelle) Bryanston Distributing (Coonskin, Deep Throat, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre) Cambist Films (Anita, The Crazies, Ilsa) Chancellor Films (Confessions of a Psycho Cat. The Diary of Knockers McCalla, Submission) Commonwealth United (99 Women, The Blood of Fu Manchu , The Girl Who Knew Too Much) Dimension Pictures (Boss N----r, Dolemite, Gator Bait) Empire Pictures (Creepozoids, Re-Animator, Troll) Eve Productions (Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!, Mondo Topless, Vixen!) Film Ventures International (Anthropophagus, Ator the Invincible, Pieces) The Filmgroup (Creature from the Haunted Sea, Little Shop of Horrors, The Wasp Woman) Greycat Films (The Dark Backward, Henry - Portrait of a Serial Killer, Meet the Feebles) Grove Press (I am Curious, Mr. Freedom, Week End) J.E.R. Pictures(Diary of a Nudist, The Ghastly Ones, Nude on the Moon) Jack H Harris Enterprises (Dark Star, Equinox, Schlock) Joseph Brenner Associates (Cuban Rebel Girls, Deep River Savages, Shock Waves) MPM (Invasion of the Bee Girls, Virus, Savage Streets) Magnet Releasing (Chocolate, Let the Right One In, Ong Bak 2) Maron Films (Godzilla - Monster Zero, Godzilla's Revenge, War of the Gargantuas) Millimeter Films (Hardware, The Return of the Swamp Thing, Stepfather II) Sherpix (Pink Narcissus, Punishment Park, The Stewardesses) Trans American Films (The Cycle Savages, Salon Kitty, Shivers) Trans World Entertainment (The Curse, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Maniac Cop) UFDC (1990 - The Bronx Warriors, Dawn of the Dead, Sleepaway Camp) World Northal (The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, The Children, Slaughter in San Francisco)
13th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge April 1-30, 2022
presents
The ChallengeList thread coming soon.
As with most challenges, the goal is to reach 100 movies. Your own goal might be higher or lower. Challenge begins April 1, 2022, 12:00 am EDT (or Dusk March 31) and ends April 30 at dawn (that is, the morning of May 1).
Sex, violence, torn-from-today's-headlines shockers, fast cars, faster pussycats, psycho killers and kids run wild throw a few (or all) of these ingredients into a pot, let the whole thing boil over, and you have the recipe for some tasty exploitation cinema.
What kinds of films are we talking about? Well, there is no hard and fast rule. This one is largely up to you.
Rules
The Goal is 100 films. These type of films tend to be short, but they also might be a challenge to get through. Your personal goal might be higher or lower, depending on your tolerance for this type of cinema.
A film can only be counted once per list with the exception of riffed/commentaried films (see below).
This challenge is for Movies. Although we are not allowing TV shows, Made for TV Movies are allowed as are Direct to Video features.
We are allowing documentaries on Exploitation and Drive-ins and those involved with the production thereof. These should be features over 40 minutes.. We are also allowing trailer compilations, such as 42nd Street Forever and Something Weird compilations. Compilations should be at least an hour.
Throw a viewing party and show trailers between movies.
Mystery Science Theater 3000, Riff Trax, Cinematic Titanic, etc. are allowed. If there is a second riffed version (for example, MST3K did one, then Cinematic Titanic did the same movie) you may watch the second and any additional riffed versions for a full credit each, but I encourage you to just watch another movie, instead.
Commentaries. All commentaries count as views.
B-Movies are still included, but you are on your own with those. If you understand the actual concept of B-Movies and don't need individual confirmations on titles then you are welcome to have this be your challenge.
Films that have been nominated for Oscars are discouraged but not banned. I had originally wanted this to be the only hard rule, but I came across too many exceptions.
Drive-In exception rule: Any film seen in an actual Drive-In during the challenge 2020, regardless of other qualification, counts toward your list.. Please note that it was a Drive-In Movie.
Mini-series and Serials: We will go with the Sci-Fi rule on TV Mini-series (one "night" equals an entry), on Serials (we'll go with an hour's worth per entry), provided they actually were theatrical serials. A serial episode is about 15-20 minutes, so an hour's worth counts as an entry. Four-15 minute ones or Three-20 minute episodes. You can round up. This goes for other shorts and compilations as well.
There are 3 Wild Cards for non-conforming films. These are ones that are close but may have some doubts about.
For fun, keep a running tally of "before they were famous" appearances in your list.
Please number your lists. Also, it is helpful to put a link to your list in your signature. This makes it easier for others to check out your list.
Please tally your totals including "new views" at the end of the challenge.
"I still don't understand what kinds of movies you are talking about."
This list is not exclusive nor definitive, but these are the most representative movies for the challenge:
Biker Films
Blaxploitation
Cannibal Films
Carsploitation
Cult Movies
Giallo films
Mondo films
Eco-Terror films
Nazisploitation
Rape / Revenge films
Sexploitation
Shocksploitation
Spaghetti Westerns
Women in Prison films
Martial Arts films
Eschploitation (religious end times)
Hixploitation/Moonshiners
Nunsploitation
Stoner Film
Vigilante films
Financial Bombs
Critical Bombs (Less than 20% Rotten Tomatoes or
Metacritic or less than 3.0 on IMDB, or IMDB Bottom 100 {Bottom 100 archive})
1930s and 1940s Cautionary Films
Juvenile Delinquent
60s Beach movies
Elvis
Films starring Rock Bands (or Rock stars that didn't become legit actors)
Depression era criminals
"Ozploitation (Australian exploitation)
"Foreign" Ripoff films (like Turkish cinema)
"Race" films (early films made specifically for the African-American market pre-1950)
Films Dealing with "race" (pre-1965)
MST3K version of a film,
"Condemned" by the Catholic National Legion of Decency
Bad Sequels to well-regarded films
Mildred Pierce-type "Women's pictures" from the 40s-60s
3-D films from the 90s and before
Mexican Wrestling films
Razzies
Pre-90s Post-Apocalyptic films (80s and before)
NEW! Plague-sploitation.
In the WIKI is a list of filmmakers and actors that by their very presence make a film "safe". While some of these people (actors especially) might have some exceptions in their credits (like Star Trek for William Shatner), generally films with the listed creative talent are safe for the challenge. Questions? Ask in the thread.
I added a new category. Box Set Tribute. Watch films from a box set tribute. Either actor or filmmaker. Break out those Andy Milligan, Al Adamson, Streetfighter Sonny Chiba sets. You don't have to do all 10 from the box set, but at least 3 from a single box set.
Last edited by caligulathegod; 03-15-22 at 10:21 PM.