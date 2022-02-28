DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Does the "RESIDENT EVIL: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION" blu-ray set have features from previous releases?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

Does the "RESIDENT EVIL: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION" blu-ray set have features from previous releases?

   
Old 02-28-22, 01:32 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Posts: 5,612
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Does the "RESIDENT EVIL: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION" blu-ray set have features from previous releases?
This is the blu-ray set I'm considering buying, but for some reason I can't find any information regarding whether these discs have the special features from previous releases: Audio commentaries, deleted scenes, behind the scenes, etc. I don't buy blu-rays often at all anymore, so perhaps studios have shifted towards thinking people don't care about that anymore, not sure! Anyway, I just wanted to ask if anyone here knows if the discs in this set contain the special features from previous disc releases.

Seantn is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk
View Next Unread
March, 2022 Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge Discussion Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.