Does the "RESIDENT EVIL: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION" blu-ray set have features from previous releases?

This is the blu-ray set I'm considering buying, but for some reason I can't find any information regarding whether these discs have the special features from previous releases: Audio commentaries, deleted scenes, behind the scenes, etc. I don't buy blu-rays often at all anymore, so perhaps studios have shifted towards thinking people don't care about that anymore, not sure! Anyway, I just wanted to ask if anyone here knows if the discs in this set contain the special features from previous disc releases.