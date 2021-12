Commentaries by people who donít like the movie they are commenting on

Iíll start this one off with If You Meet Sartana Pray For Your Death. Got the Arrow box set. A dream come true to see this set come out. Finished the first movie in the series and dive right into the commentary. A commentary by a guy who doesnít know much about the movie and doesnít even like it. Spends the whole time talking about how he doesnít know this and that, why this is a bad movie, and how much better the other Sartana movies are. What a bad joke that Arrow played on me. The other commentaries in the set arenít very good but at least they didnít piss me off. Ah well. Itís still an awesome set.