Commentaries by people who dont like the movie they are commenting on
Ill start this one off with If You Meet Sartana Pray For Your Death. Got the Arrow box set. A dream come true to see this set come out. Finished the first movie in the series and dive right into the commentary. A commentary by a guy who doesnt know much about the movie and doesnt even like it. Spends the whole time talking about how he doesnt know this and that, why this is a bad movie, and how much better the other Sartana movies are. What a bad joke that Arrow played on me. The other commentaries in the set arent very good but at least they didnt piss me off. Ah well. Its still an awesome set.
