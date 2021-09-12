DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Commentaries by people who dont like the movie they are commenting on

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

Commentaries by people who dont like the movie they are commenting on

   
Old 12-09-21, 04:32 AM
  #1  
Cool New Member
Thread Starter
 
Doctor Kick's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 40
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Commentaries by people who dont like the movie they are commenting on
Ill start this one off with If You Meet Sartana Pray For Your Death. Got the Arrow box set. A dream come true to see this set come out. Finished the first movie in the series and dive right into the commentary. A commentary by a guy who doesnt know much about the movie and doesnt even like it. Spends the whole time talking about how he doesnt know this and that, why this is a bad movie, and how much better the other Sartana movies are. What a bad joke that Arrow played on me. The other commentaries in the set arent very good but at least they didnt piss me off. Ah well. Its still an awesome set.
Last edited by Doctor Kick; 12-09-21 at 04:39 AM.
Doctor Kick is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.