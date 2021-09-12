Commentaries by people who dont like the movie they are commenting on

Ill start this one off with If You Meet Sartana Pray For Your Death. Got the Arrow box set. A dream come true to see this set come out. Finished the first movie in the series and dive right into the commentary. A commentary by a guy who doesnt know much about the movie and doesnt even like it. Spends the whole time talking about how he doesnt know this and that, why this is a bad movie, and how much better the other Sartana movies are. What a bad joke that Arrow played on me. The other commentaries in the set arent very good but at least they didnt piss me off. Ah well. Its still an awesome set.

