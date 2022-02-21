Large Collection of Never Opened DVDs to Sell

Hi, I'm new here, not sure if this is okay to post or not - please let me know.

My dad passed away and I have been left with his massive DVD collection. I have thousands of DVDs, all in excellent condition, most of which have never been opened, including many box sets. I'm looking for some guidance as to the best way to liquidate the collection outside of folks that want to pay far less than what I know they are worth. Any suggestions? Thanks in advance.