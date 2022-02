DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------February 1-Clifford The Big Red DogGhostbusters: AfterlifeFebruary 8-After We FellEncantoFrance (2021)King RichardResident Evil: Welcome To Racoon CityShow Me The FatherFebruary 15-EternalsMogul MowgliSettlersFebruary 22-American UnderdogHouse Of GucciThe King's ManMarch 1-BelfastDemonic (2021)FleeMarch 8-AgnesA Journal For Jordan*The Matrix: ResurrectionsNational ChampionsThe Nowhere Inn*March 15-John And The HoleRed RocketMarch 22-Nightmare Alley*Sing 2April 5-Jackass Forever*----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Unconfirmed:March 15-Licorice PizzaWest Side Story (2021)April 12-Spider-Man: No Way Home