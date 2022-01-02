DVD Talk Forum

02-01-22, 08:03 PM
Mao
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 1-
Clifford The Big Red Dog
Ghostbusters: Afterlife

February 8-
After We Fell
Encanto
France (2021)
King Richard
Resident Evil: Welcome To Racoon City
Show Me The Father

February 15-
Eternals
Mogul Mowgli
Settlers

February 22-
American Underdog
House Of Gucci
The King's Man


March 1-
Belfast
Demonic (2021)
Flee

March 8-
Agnes
A Journal For Jordan*
The Matrix: Resurrections
National Champions
The Nowhere Inn*

March 15-
John And The Hole
Red Rocket

March 22-
Nightmare Alley*
Sing 2


April 5-
Jackass Forever*

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unconfirmed:

March 15-
Licorice Pizza
West Side Story (2021)

April 12-
Spider-Man: No Way Home

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Mao
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

March 8-
A Journal For Jordan
The Nowhere Inn

March 22-
Nightmare Alley

April 5-
Jackass Forever
