DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
February 1-
Clifford The Big Red Dog
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
February 8-
After We Fell
Encanto
France (2021)
King Richard
Resident Evil: Welcome To Racoon City
Show Me The Father
February 15-
Eternals
Mogul Mowgli
Settlers
February 22-
American Underdog
House Of Gucci
The King's Man
March 1-
Belfast
Demonic (2021)
Flee
March 8-
Agnes
A Journal For Jordan*
The Matrix: Resurrections
National Champions
The Nowhere Inn*
March 15-
John And The Hole
Red Rocket
March 22-
Nightmare Alley*
Sing 2
April 5-
Jackass Forever*
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unconfirmed:
March 15-
Licorice Pizza
West Side Story (2021)
April 12-
Spider-Man: No Way Home
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:
March 8-
A Journal For Jordan
The Nowhere Inn
March 22-
Nightmare Alley
April 5-
Jackass Forever
