Which DVD player has these features?
Which DVD player has these features?
ls there a model that has a larger remote with large buttons and fast playback speed, such as 1.2 or 1.3X? My Toshiba DVD recorder has those features but it's long discontinued. And l prefer to get a model that's under 75usd.
