Discussion Thread: Revamping September Challenge!
We have held the annual Criterion Challenge during September, but this year we're going to revamp things in an effort to grow participation. We were already allowing anything that had streamed on the Criterion Channel, which included titles published by the distributors from whom Criterion has licensed streaming content:
Arrow
Cohen Film Collection
Kino Lorber
Milestone
Olive Films
Oscilloscope
Scream/Shout! Factory
Sony Pictures Classics
Twilight Time
Warner Archive Collection
Which would interest you more: A Boutique Label Challenge, emphasizing content published by distributors like Criterion, Arrow, Kino, etc.; or an Indie/Art House Challenge, where the emphasis is on the kind of film rather than the distributor? What are your thoughts or hopes for this challenge? For those who have participated annually in the Criterion Channel, what would best capture the spirit of what drew you back each year? For those who avoided the Criterion Challenge, what would make this more accessible or interesting for you?
