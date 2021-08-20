I Love The 80's Missing Titles
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Lancaster, Ohio
Posts: 5
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
I Love The 80's Missing Titles
Does anyone here have any familiarity with Paramount's I Love The 80's series from 2008/09? I recently started buying these and have hit the wall regarding three titles. Several dealers on ebay show listings for a King David I Love The 80's release, but the upc number is the same as that for the regular one. Also, supposedly there were to be releases for We're No Angels and The Escape Artist, but I have found out nothing about them beyond the initial announcement. My guess is that these titles, for whatever reason, were never actually released, but I wouldn't mind having that confirmed. If anyone has any information about these titles, it would be greatly appreciated.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off