I Love The 80's Missing Titles

Does anyone here have any familiarity with Paramount's I Love The 80's series from 2008/09? I recently started buying these and have hit the wall regarding three titles. Several dealers on ebay show listings for a King David I Love The 80's release, but the upc number is the same as that for the regular one. Also, supposedly there were to be releases for We're No Angels and The Escape Artist, but I have found out nothing about them beyond the initial announcement. My guess is that these titles, for whatever reason, were never actually released, but I wouldn't mind having that confirmed. If anyone has any information about these titles, it would be greatly appreciated.