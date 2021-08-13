Need title of vampire movie - about Nosferatu, but not called that.
It's a movie that's about Nosferatu, but it's not called that. It might actually be about making a Nosferatu movie and then spooky stuff starts happening on set, maybe?
I also seem to recall it was one of Anchor Bay's nice two disc sets back in the day, but not sure on that.
It's a few years old, but not old like the original Nosferatu movie.
thanks!
