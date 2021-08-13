DVD Talk Forum

Need title of vampire movie - about Nosferatu, but not called that.

Need title of vampire movie - about Nosferatu, but not called that.

   
08-13-21, 01:45 PM
milo bloom
It's a movie that's about Nosferatu, but it's not called that. It might actually be about making a Nosferatu movie and then spooky stuff starts happening on set, maybe?

I also seem to recall it was one of Anchor Bay's nice two disc sets back in the day, but not sure on that.

It's a few years old, but not old like the original Nosferatu movie.

thanks!
Reply Like
08-13-21, 01:49 PM
Nick Danger
Re: Need title of vampire movie - about Nosferatu, but not called that.
Shadow of the Vampire. John Malkovich, Willem Defoe. It's a good movie.
