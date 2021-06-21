DVD Talk Forum

Mill Creek Euerka Complete Series Blu-ray Set

Mill Creek Euerka Complete Series Blu-ray Set

   
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Mill Creek Euerka Complete Series Blu-ray Set
Does anyone know if the quality is as bad as a few Amazon Reviewers state? There are more + than - reviews; but a few reviews state the video is poor (worse than the dvd's) & there is serious audio drop out (1 reviewer said there is a 10 minute section of silence).

Other reviewers of the same edition seem pleased. It's on sale for $26 on Amazon right now, & I need to decide whether to bite.
