Lots more Ultraman series premiering on DVD!
Announced today as part of Ultraman Day! We're getting one a month near the end of this year: Tiga on Oct. 5th, Dyna on Nov. 2nd, and Gaia on Dec. 7th. All three series are 6-disc sets with a $34.99 MSRP and include their specials as well. Dyna and Gaia also include their theatrical movies. These series were produced in standard-def, so there's only so much to be gained if you're holding out for Blu-ray releases there. Hopefully the movies will resurface in HD at some point, though. Due to music issues, Tiga: The Final Odyssey cant be licensed outside of Japan.
These are in addition to the two Ultraman series coming out on September 14th:
Ultraman 80 has an HD remaster that's currently airing on Family Gekijou, and there've been HD masters of The Ultraman for a good, long while (long enough that they may need revisiting). But Mill Creek wasn't supplied those, and they probably won't surface on Blu-ray until there've been releases in Japan, which AFAIK isn't on the radar. So this is the best we can hope for in the immediate future.
I bought a few of the earlier Ultraman series: Ultraman, Ultra Seven, The Return of Ultraman, Ultraman Ace, Ultraman Taro. I've been meaning to get Ultraman Leo. But I still have to watch all of these and I hesitate to get any more until I learn something about them. Which are the good ones? I prefer the 1960s and '70s series anyway.
