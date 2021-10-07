Lots more Ultraman series premiering on DVD!

AFAIK

Announced today as part of Ultraman Day! We're getting one a month near the end of this year: Tiga on Oct. 5th, Dyna on Nov. 2nd, and Gaia on Dec. 7th. All three series are 6-disc sets with a $34.99 MSRP and include their specials as well. Dyna and Gaia also include their theatrical movies. These series were produced in standard-def, so there's only so much to be gained if you're holding out for Blu-ray releases there. Hopefully the movies will resurface in HD at some point, though. Due to music issues, Tiga: The Final Odyssey cant be licensed outside of Japan.These are in addition to the two Ultraman series coming out on September 14th:Ultraman 80 has an HD remaster that's currently airing on Family Gekijou, and there've been HD masters of The Ultraman for a good, long while (long enough that they may need revisiting). But Mill Creek wasn't supplied those, and they probably won't surface on Blu-ray until there've been releases in Japan, whichisn't on the radar. So this is the best we can hope for in the immediate future.