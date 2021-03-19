DVD Talk Forum

"Dial into"

03-19-21, 02:58 PM
"Dial into"
I mention I wanted to "Dial into" a tv show I had on disc. The younger person had no idea what I meant.

I grew up that era where TVs had 2 dials: One for the major stations (ABC, CBS, NBC), and the UHF dial.. for those crappy stations full of noise that no amount of adjusting the rabbit ears could completely get rid of.. and that was on a good UHF station.

At some point, cable rolled into town, and you could get a cable box you hooked up to you television. It was three or four years before my parents got a cable box.
