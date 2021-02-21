DVD Talk Forum

2021 Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge Discussion Thread

2021 Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge Discussion Thread

   
Old 02-21-21, 10:21 AM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Oct 2005
Posts: 7,916
Received 27 Likes on 23 Posts
2021 Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge Discussion Thread
Its that time of year again folks. There is not much to say about this challenge. Anything that could even vaguely be argued as counting counts. Even bonus features on Blu Ray and DVDs count. The challenge runs from Dusk on February 28 to Dawn on April 1.
shadokitty is offline  
