DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned a theatrical release from 2020 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------March 2-All My LifeFataleHalf BrothersMonster HunterPinocchio (2019)ZappaMarch 9-American SkinCrock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowanIP Man: Kung Fu MasterThe Reason I JumpRent-A-PalVanguardMarch 16-Abandoned: Angelique's Isle*I Am LisaPromising Young WomanPsycho GoremanMarch 23-Breaking News In Yuba County*News Of The WorldSoulMarch 30-Another RoundOur FriendWonder Woman 1984April 6-Barb & Star Go To Vista Del MarEarwig And The WitchThe ReckoningShadow In The CloudSkyfireApril 13-Willy's WonderlandMay 4-The Little Things*May 18-The NestSon*----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Unofficial / Rumored Dates:----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .