03-07-21
Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,105
Received 14 Likes on 10 Posts
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned a theatrical release from 2020 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
March 2-
All My Life
Fatale
Half Brothers
Monster Hunter
Pinocchio (2019)
Zappa

March 9-
American Skin
Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan
IP Man: Kung Fu Master
The Reason I Jump
Rent-A-Pal
Vanguard

March 16-
Abandoned: Angelique's Isle*
I Am Lisa
Promising Young Woman
Psycho Goreman

March 23-
Breaking News In Yuba County*
News Of The World
Soul

March 30-
Another Round
Our Friend
Wonder Woman 1984


April 6-
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Earwig And The Witch
The Reckoning
Shadow In The Cloud
Skyfire

April 13-
Willy's Wonderland


May 4-
The Little Things*

May 18-
The Nest
Son*

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
03-07-21
Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,105
Received 14 Likes on 10 Posts
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

March 16-
Abandoned: Angelique's Isle

March 23-
Breaking News In Yuba County

May 4-
The Little Things

May 18-
Son
