DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned a theatrical release from 2020 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
March 2-
All My Life
Fatale
Half Brothers
Monster Hunter
Pinocchio (2019)
Zappa
March 9-
American Skin
Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan
IP Man: Kung Fu Master
The Reason I Jump
Rent-A-Pal
Vanguard
March 16-
Abandoned: Angelique's Isle*
I Am Lisa
Promising Young Woman
Psycho Goreman
March 23-
Breaking News In Yuba County*
News Of The World
Soul
March 30-
Another Round
Our Friend
Wonder Woman 1984
April 6-
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Earwig And The Witch
The Reckoning
Shadow In The Cloud
Skyfire
April 13-
Willy's Wonderland
May 4-
The Little Things*
May 18-
The Nest
Son*
Unofficial / Rumored Dates:
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Added:
March 16-
Abandoned: Angelique's Isle
March 23-
Breaking News In Yuba County
May 4-
The Little Things
May 18-
Son
