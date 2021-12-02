CSI: NY complete seasons

Anybody know if CBS is planning on releasing CSI:NY as a box set?





Looking at the web, it appears that at least some of the seasons were #1 when ranked worldwide. So I'm surprised CBS hasn't released the complete box set for the series.





Sadly, many shows are only released on DVD in the USA, even though they release them on Blu-ray overseas. I just happen to like collecting movies and TV shows. There's something nice about having the physical disk on your shelf...





...there's no way to delete your discs if someone decides to de-list the show from whichever streaming service you're using to get your fix... and also if you "buy" a movie or tv show from say, digitally, like from Walmart or Amazon.. it's not actually permanent. You're just renting the movie until the service decides it no longer wants to pay royalty fees to keep the show or movie on their digital platform.





I haven't bought any 4k TV shows yet. Maybe someday I'll get Westworld and Game of Thrones in 4k. It's not ideal watching a DVD on a 4k TV, but my high end 4K player does a pretty good job of making a DVD tolerable to watch. I only buy TV shows on DVD is there is no option for Blu-ray. That being said, I do have to admit, in terms of sheer quantity, it's hard to beat the price of a complete collection of a long running show on DVD. I think Law & Order complete series DVDs is only about $150 + Tax/shipping for a mind boggling 456 episodes. I'm not really of fan of that show though. My last complete series I bought was Criminal Minds though, and would like to get CSI and CSI: Miami. CSI: NY would be nice, but I don't want to cobble together individual seasons, and buying a complete series on Ebay that consists of the individual seasons cobbled together by someone just to sell on Ebay is a complete rip off for most TV shows.

