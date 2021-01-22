Need Help with two DVD's... Harry Potter Unicorn??? Willy Wonka what is the ticket thing?
Hi there; I'm new. If I can help anyone let me know. My collection will be smaller than most I collect only my top 250 and that's it. Then I weed out from there. My questions begin with the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix DVD... i have been cataloguing my DVD's and got to this one and throwing me off. The outside cover is lenticular and says "Two-Disc Deluxe Edition". The inside plastic normal case says "Two-Disc Special Edition". Inside however there are THREE discs. I could not find anything about this online anywhere. One disc is the movie (regular DVD Widescreen copy). Another disc is the "Special Features" disc. And there is a third disc clipped to the inside "Building the Magic: The Sets of Harry Potter". Which belongs to this because it also has the Order of the Phoenix imprinting. I have seen several without the third disc and one where the special features is something else... Do I have a unicorn copy? I have a second question about the 40th Anniversary Limited and numbered edition of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The set contains a really nice book, some copies of letters/production materials, a pencil case with pencils and an eraser and the three disc (Blu Ray/DVD and other features) set. It's a really nice set and 100k were sold. While cataloguing, I noticed on Google a couple people showed "Golden tickets" (Shiny foil). My set was new and did NOT contain that. Was that like 5 were inserted or something in those 100k? What is that? So far, I've catalogued 187 DVD's... I only own two VHS's.. I can't copy them and I need them they did not make DVD's of it so I'm stuck and I can't convert anymore; I think this one is blocked from doing so. It was a cartoon called "Tom Sawyer" and I keep it to go with the Presentation Animation cel I have that was presented by the Producer to the main voice artist (who signed my cel). So I need to keep that. The other is a CV from an actor... lol It's a personal gift and so I want to keep it. But if anyone knows how I can convert without getting into trouble that VHS, I'm all ears!
Your Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix DVD is probably the limited edition Target exclusive.
https://harrypotternotes.wordpress.c...f-the-phoenix/
...and for the Willy Wonka set, I found this:
https://bluray.highdefdigest.com/557..._1971_uce.html
Sounds like there were only 45 or so of those "golden tickets" randomly inserted into sets.
Also included are reproductions of correspondence related to the film, include a casting list for Willy with Danny Kaye and Peter Sellers considered, letters to cast members from production, and a handwritten note from Gene Wilder, and a Wonka Bar replica tin that contains four pencils and an eraser that are scented. A few buyers will enjoy Wonka's Golden Ticket, which offers a code to enter a contest where Five Grand Prize winners will win a trip for two to Los Angeles, two tickets to the Warner Brothers VIP Studio Tour, and $1,000. Forty runner-ups will win a collectible reproduction of the original movie poster.
