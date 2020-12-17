DVD's won't play
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2020
Location: Southeast Alabama
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
DVD's won't play
I have two copies of the DVD 127 Hours. One is new, the other used. Neither one will play, not on either of two computers, nor on three different DVD players. They are both Blu Ray, as are my DVD players. Can anyone help? Thank you in advance!!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off