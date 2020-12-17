DVD Talk Forum

DVD's won't play

DVD's won't play

   
Old 12-17-20, 06:40 PM
Join Date: Dec 2020
Location: Southeast Alabama
I have two copies of the DVD 127 Hours. One is new, the other used. Neither one will play, not on either of two computers, nor on three different DVD players. They are both Blu Ray, as are my DVD players. Can anyone help? Thank you in advance!!
DVD Talk

