does DVSS mean single Layer?
Does DVSS printed in small print around the inner circle of the DVD mean it's a single layer disc? or can anyone tell me what DVSS means? can't seem to find it by googling it. I'm trying to figure out if a movie i have is on a single layer or Dual layer disc. also are dvd's released around 2000 more likely to be compressed into a single layer disc? if i had a movie that is an hour and 46 minutes on a single layer disc with special features also, would that mean it's more compressed then if they had put it on a dual layer disc isntead? i'm asking because i am trying to figure out which DVD release of a film i should get. There's a release from 2000 and also the film was re-released on dvd in 2007 by a different company. I bought the 2000 and it looks to maybe be on a single layer disc. I didn't know if by 2007 if studios were more likely to put films on a dual layer disc which would equal less compression and over all better quality?
