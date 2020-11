DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR theatrical or digital releases that planned a theatrical release from 2020 to the present and are always subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------December 1-The RentalDecember 8-Made In ItalyPossessorDecember 15-Alone (2020)The Call (2020)The Dark And The WickedInfidelTenetThe Wolf Of Snow HollowDecember 22-The Craft: Legacy*Don't Look BackKajillionaireThe Place Of No WordsShortcutStrike*The War With GrandpaDecember 29-Honest ThiefThe Last ShiftJanuary 5-Yellow Rose*January 12-Lupin III: The FirstSpell*January 26-Fatman*February 2-Tesla*February 9-Sputnik*February 16-A Call To Spy*February 23-Centigrade*----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Unofficial / Rumored Dates:January 5-Love And MonstersFebruary 23-The Croods: A New Age----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .