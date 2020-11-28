DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR theatrical or digital releases that planned a theatrical release from 2020 to the present and are always subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
December 1-
The Rental
December 8-
Made In Italy
Possessor
December 15-
Alone (2020)
The Call (2020)
The Dark And The Wicked
Infidel
Tenet
The Wolf Of Snow Hollow
December 22-
The Craft: Legacy*
Don't Look Back
Kajillionaire
The Place Of No Words
Shortcut
Strike*
The War With Grandpa
December 29-
Honest Thief
The Last Shift
January 5-
Yellow Rose*
January 12-
Lupin III: The First
Spell*
January 26-
Fatman*
February 2-
Tesla*
February 9-
Sputnik*
February 16-
A Call To Spy*
February 23-
Centigrade*
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unofficial / Rumored Dates:
January 5-
Love And Monsters
February 23-
The Croods: A New Age
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
