question about spotting bootleg blu-ray's??
Can anyone tell me if Warner Brothers ever uses these kind of blu-ray cases? i bought this on ebay a few days ago and it's suppose to be brand new never opened but i noticed today when i was checking the tracking, that it didn't look like the standard blu-ray case that has the words Blu-ray at the top. The top looks really thin compared to what most store bought blu-ray's look like. almost reminded me of a cheap replacement case. I've had sellers try to re-wrap blu-rays before and claim they are new but i just wanted to check. maybe warner brothers uses these as promo give aways or some things like that? i might just be jumping to conclusions.
I can't tell from the pic. Is that the size of a standard Amaray Blu-ray case? Studios have been cutting corners on cases the past few years. BTW, no one is bootlegging Viva Las Vegas. The Chinese bootlegging operations for BD go after higher value box sets, Disney, and newer blockbuster franchises like Harry Potter.
It came out in 2007 so i'm not sure it would of recently been manufactured. Here is a side by side pic of the one i bought and what other sellers are selling on ebay.
It's probably a legitimate copy. From the photo it looks like the trap sheet cover has slid-up in the case covering the top edge where the Blu-ray logo is.
Is it new? The studios have cut-back so much now that it's hard to tell. Many factory sealed discs now are shrink-wrapped (as opposed to folded over-wrap) and do not have any security sticker strip that runs across the top edge which identifies the title.
Any re-seller with a shrink-wrapper can make a disc look no different than a factory-sealed copy. If everything is in like-new condition, I wouldn't worry too much about it being "new".
yes it's suppose to be new, I never thought about the the sheet cover being shifted up covering the top of the case. That is a big possibility! This movie sells pretty cheap so i thought it would be odd for someone to take the time to bootleg the film. The case just threw me off and my first thought was someone was trying to sell a fake copy. your right it doesn't make since for someone to bootleg this film since it sells so cheap. As long as it has the real blu-ray disc inside i'll be happy. I was just curious about the case because i never seen a movie sold in one with a thin top like that.
