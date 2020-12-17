Dark Water (2005) - A heartless, monstrous cold-blooded killer claimed an innocent child's mother

In terms of overall "scare-factor", the film was blah, really insipid and wholly lacking in even the thrill factor.And the whole premise behind the film in that souls of the dead are therefore entitled to do whatever they feel like doing at the expense of others just because they have these amazing powers and have suffered in life really repulses me.That demonic, black-hearted creature called "Natasha" should've been damned to the infernal regions.I know it's just a movie, but I just wanted to vent out my disappointment in the outcome.....