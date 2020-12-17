DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Dark Water (2005) - A heartless, monstrous cold-blooded killer claimed an innocent child's mother

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

Dark Water (2005) - A heartless, monstrous cold-blooded killer claimed an innocent child's mother

   
Old 12-17-20, 05:00 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2020
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Dark Water (2005) - A heartless, monstrous cold-blooded killer claimed an innocent child's mother







In terms of overall "scare-factor", the film was blah, really insipid and wholly lacking in even the thrill factor.

And the whole premise behind the film in that souls of the dead are therefore entitled to do whatever they feel like doing at the expense of others just because they have these amazing powers and have suffered in life really repulses me.

That demonic, black-hearted creature called "Natasha" should've been damned to the infernal regions.

I know it's just a movie, but I just wanted to vent out my disappointment in the outcome.....
Last edited by MelindaChrys91; 12-17-20 at 05:09 PM.
MelindaChrys91 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.