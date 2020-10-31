DVD Talk Forum

Are most dvd players compatible with dvd+r?

Are most dvd players compatible with dvd+r?

   
10-31-20, 03:58 PM
Are most dvd players compatible with dvd+r?
DVD players and dvd drives in pc?
will I run into problems sell my videos on dvd+r? I've had no issue with dvd-r but have any of you professionals distribute or sell dvd+r without any problems?

a yt video said most dvd players 2006 or later are compatible with either
Is it true?
