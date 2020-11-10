The Yukuza (Robert Mitchum) - WB DVD Issue?

I was re-watching my DVD of The Yakuza for the first time since the Robert Mitchum Signature Series set came out 13 years ago, and a little more than halfway through the movie it starts freezing up and stuttering. I switched players (twice), same deal.



The ironic thing was I was thinking about how good the DVD looked on my HDTV by DVD standards as I was watching the movie. I was really happy with it, and then I couldn't finish the movie.



The real bummer is I was REALLY enjoying the movie and wanted to finish it!



I had a similar problem with Warners' Babylon 5 The Lost Tales DVD. It froze in the the middle of the movie, too. And then I bought another one on ebay only to have IT freeze at the exact same spot. (And I found out a B5 group that it was a common problem with that run.)



I'm really hoping that this is the last one this happens to, because I'd hate to have more DVD's go bad on the shelf.