The Yukuza (Robert Mitchum) - WB DVD Issue?
I was re-watching my DVD of The Yakuza for the first time since the Robert Mitchum Signature Series set came out 13 years ago, and a little more than halfway through the movie it starts freezing up and stuttering. I switched players (twice), same deal.
The ironic thing was I was thinking about how good the DVD looked on my HDTV by DVD standards as I was watching the movie. I was really happy with it, and then I couldn't finish the movie.
The real bummer is I was REALLY enjoying the movie and wanted to finish it!
I had a similar problem with Warners' Babylon 5 The Lost Tales DVD. It froze in the the middle of the movie, too. And then I bought another one on ebay only to have IT freeze at the exact same spot. (And I found out a B5 group that it was a common problem with that run.)
I'm really hoping that this is the last one this happens to, because I'd hate to have more DVD's go bad on the shelf.
