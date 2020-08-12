The Swap (1979) - weirdest movie I've ever seenn
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2020
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
The Swap (1979) - weirdest movie I've ever seenn
I bought this DVD on a whim. Although it starred Robert De Niro it was very rough looking. Turns out rough was an understatement... almost confusing to watch. I then read the Wikipedia page for this movie, very interesting. Apparently the filmmaker hadn't actually hired De Niro, he had purchased an earlier film and tried to cut it into a whole new project. Complete with new actors being switched into the roles mid-film. Knowing all this it became more fun to watch and actually entertaining.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off