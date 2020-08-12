DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

The Swap (1979) - weirdest movie I've ever seenn

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

The Swap (1979) - weirdest movie I've ever seenn

   
Old 12-08-20, 10:08 AM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2020
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
The Swap (1979) - weirdest movie I've ever seenn
I bought this DVD on a whim. Although it starred Robert De Niro it was very rough looking. Turns out rough was an understatement... almost confusing to watch. I then read the Wikipedia page for this movie, very interesting. Apparently the filmmaker hadn't actually hired De Niro, he had purchased an earlier film and tried to cut it into a whole new project. Complete with new actors being switched into the roles mid-film. Knowing all this it became more fun to watch and actually entertaining.
mad_mom is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-08-20, 10:30 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
DaveyJoe's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Maryland
Posts: 19,017
Received 33 Likes on 29 Posts
Re: The Swap (1979) - weirdest movie I've ever seenn
Misread this as "The Swamp" and was imagining a low-budget horror film.
DaveyJoe is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.