The Swap (1979) - weirdest movie I've ever seenn

I bought this DVD on a whim. Although it starred Robert De Niro it was very rough looking. Turns out rough was an understatement... almost confusing to watch. I then read the Wikipedia page for this movie, very interesting. Apparently the filmmaker hadn't actually hired De Niro, he had purchased an earlier film and tried to cut it into a whole new project. Complete with new actors being switched into the roles mid-film. Knowing all this it became more fun to watch and actually entertaining.