Looking for a film I saw long ago.

   
04-13-20
Looking for a film I saw long ago.
Hello! I joined because I'm looking for this film I saw in the 90's, possibly the early 2000's. I only remember one scene. It's probably Australian, about a sham marriage, set in Australia. The immigrant wife makes dinner for the Australian man. She makes him 3 meat pies every night because she thinks this is what Australians eat. He wonders about this or gets annoyed by it, and he asks her what does she like to cook and eat? Then she cooks him her traditional food, full of spices and very different to the pies, and this makes the man sick.
It's a comedy romance most likely. This scene is near the beginning of the film. If this rings a bell please let me know. It would be hugely appreciated.
