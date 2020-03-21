Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD

Saturday, March 21

1. Robotrix (1991) ☼ PRIME

2. Return to Macon County (1975) ☼ BLU-RAY



Sunday, March 22

3. She Shoulda Said 'No'! (1949) ☼ NIGHT FLIGHT PLUS

(aka "Wild Weed"; "The Devil's Weed"; "Marijuana, the Devil's Weed"; and "The Story of Lila Leeds and Her Exposé of the Marijuana Racket") - qualifies as "action" because of the undercover police scenes.

4. Kaiju Mono (2016) ☼ BLU-RAY

