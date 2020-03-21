DVD Talk Forum

11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD

11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD

   
Old 03-21-20, 11:28 AM
11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD

Due to nationwide quarantines, we are allowing early starts on this challenge and overlap with the Action Challenge. Suitable movies can count for both lists.
Old 03-21-20, 11:29 AM
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD

March 20/21
March 20/21
1) Death Proof. (2007) (Blu) Quentin Tarantino
2) Cats (2019) (Dig)
3) Rabid Dogs (1974).(Blu) Mario Bava
Old 03-21-20, 11:31 AM
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
Here
Old 03-21-20, 01:18 PM
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD

March 21
March 21

1. Mothra - Google Play
2. Earthworm Tractors - DVR
3. Conan The Barbarian (1982) - Encore
Old 03-21-20, 01:31 PM
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD

3/21/20
3/21/20

1) The Young Hero of Shaolin (Xin Fang Shi Yu) (1984)

3/22/20

2) The Young Hero of Shaolin Part II (Xin Fang Shi Yu xu ji) (1986)
Old 03-21-20, 02:06 PM
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD

March 21:
March 21:
001. Vicious Lips (1986) - Roku: Grindhouse Grit

March 22:
Old 03-21-20, 02:44 PM
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
my spot
Old 03-21-20, 02:46 PM
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD

Saturday, March 21
Saturday, March 21
1. Robotrix (1991) PRIME
2. Return to Macon County (1975)BLU-RAY

Sunday, March 22
3. She Shoulda Said 'No'! (1949) ☼ NIGHT FLIGHT PLUS
(aka "Wild Weed"; "The Devil's Weed"; "Marijuana, the Devil's Weed"; and "The Story of Lila Leeds and Her Exposé of the Marijuana Racket") - qualifies as "action" because of the undercover police scenes.
4. Kaiju Mono (2016)BLU-RAY
Old 03-21-20, 03:13 PM
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge
RED = First Time View

My Birthday
1. The Dawn Rider (1935) YouTube
2. Satanic Panic (2019) Shudder on Demand
3. DeadTectives (2018) Shudder on Demand
2020-03-21
4. Death Race 2050 (2016) My DVD
5. Demon Wind (1989) Shudder on Demand
Funniest Subtitle: They ask how do we get to the Carter Place? The old guy yells ''You Can't!'' The subtitles say ''The Cat?''
2020-03-22
6. Howl (2015) Shudder on Demand
Old 03-21-20, 04:42 PM
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD

First Time View - ☼

03/21/2020
First Time View - ☼

03/21/2020
01. The 72 Desperate Rebels,, 1978, Lin Bing, Movie, Stream, TW, Stream,

03/22/2020
02. Kill or Be Killed,, 1976, Ivan Hall, Movie, Stream, ZA, Stream, ☼

Old 03-21-20, 05:54 PM
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
My list!
Old 03-21-20, 11:41 PM
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
I am in. Looks like I'll be able to get some watching in today. Love the crossover idea. Thanks caligulathegod
Old 03-21-20, 11:41 PM
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
Spot
Old 03-22-20, 08:40 PM
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD

I'm in as well.
I'm in as well.

1. Russian Terminator (1989). FTV. Watched on DVR. 1.5/5.
Old 03-22-20, 11:02 PM
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
Reserved
