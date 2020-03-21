11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
#1
11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
Due to nationwide quarantines, we are allowing early starts on this challenge and overlap with the Action Challenge. Suitable movies can count for both lists.
#2
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
March 20/21
1) Death Proof. (2007) (Blu) Quentin Tarantino
2) Cats (2019) (Dig)
3) Rabid Dogs (1974).(Blu) Mario Bava
#3
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
Here
#4
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
March 21
1. Mothra - Google Play
2. Earthworm Tractors - DVR
3. Conan The Barbarian (1982) - Encore
#5
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
3/21/20
1) The Young Hero of Shaolin (Xin Fang Shi Yu) (1984)
3/22/20
2) The Young Hero of Shaolin Part II (Xin Fang Shi Yu xu ji) (1986)
#6
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
March 21:
001. Vicious Lips (1986) - Roku: Grindhouse Grit
March 22:
#8
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
Saturday, March 21
1. Robotrix (1991) ☼ PRIME
2. Return to Macon County (1975) ☼ BLU-RAY
Sunday, March 22
3. She Shoulda Said 'No'! (1949) ☼ NIGHT FLIGHT PLUS
(aka "Wild Weed"; "The Devil's Weed"; "Marijuana, the Devil's Weed"; and "The Story of Lila Leeds and Her Exposé of the Marijuana Racket") - qualifies as "action" because of the undercover police scenes.
4. Kaiju Mono (2016) ☼ BLU-RAY
#9
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge
RED = First Time View
My Birthday
1. The Dawn Rider (1935) YouTube
2. Satanic Panic (2019) Shudder on Demand
3. DeadTectives (2018) Shudder on Demand
2020-03-21
4. Death Race 2050 (2016) My DVD
5. Demon Wind (1989) Shudder on Demand
Funniest Subtitle: They ask how do we get to the Carter Place? The old guy yells ''You Can't!'' The subtitles say ''The Cat?''
2020-03-22
6. Howl (2015) Shudder on Demand
#10
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
First Time View - ☼
03/21/2020
01. The 72 Desperate Rebels,, 1978, Lin Bing, Movie, Stream, TW, Stream,
03/22/2020
02. Kill or Be Killed,, 1976, Ivan Hall, Movie, Stream, ZA, Stream, ☼
03/21/2020
#12
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
I am in. Looks like I'll be able to get some watching in today. Love the crossover idea. Thanks caligulathegod
#14
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge..April 1-April 30, 2020 LIST THREAD
I'm in as well.
1. Russian Terminator (1989). FTV. Watched on DVR. 1.5/5.
1. Russian Terminator (1989). FTV. Watched on DVR. 1.5/5.
