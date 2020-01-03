DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR theatrical releases from 2019 to the present and are always subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 3:
Ana
Dark Waters
I Am Fear
Impossible Monsters
Ne Zha
Queen & Slim
Playmobil: The Movie
Radioflash
March 10:
The Assent
Bombshell
Charlie's Angels (2019)
Inherit The Viper
John Henry
Little Joe
Luz
Spies In Disguise
Stuffed
Uncut Gems
The Wolf Hour
March 17:
Black Christmas (2019)
Intrigo: Death Of An Author
Jumanji: The Next Level
Richard Jewell
March 24:
1917
Clemency
Come To Daddy
Cunningham*
Don't Be A Dick About It
The Grudge (2020)
I Do Not Care If We Go Down In History As Barbarians
Shooting The Mafia
The Song Of Names
Suburban Birds*
March 31:
The Current War
A Hidden Life
Standing Up, Falling Down*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
April 7:
Camp Cold Brook
Cats
Dolittle
Escape From Pretoria
Little Women
April 14:
The Cat And The Moon*
Just Mercy*
April 21:
The Gentlemen
Ip Man 4: The Finale
The Turning*
May 5:
The Jesus Rolls*
June 16:
The Estruscan Smile*
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unofficial / Rumored Dates:
April 14:
Underwater
April 21:
The Last Full Measure
Like A Boss
April 28:
Bad Boys For Life
The Rhythm Section
May 12:
Birds Of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn
Fantasy Island
Gretel & Hansel
May 19:
Buiffaloed
May 26:
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson And The Band
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
