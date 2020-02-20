DVD Talk Forum

2020 Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge

   
2020 Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge
I wanted to let someone else take the reins, but given that the Challenge is only a little over week away, I decided to start the thread. It runs from sunset on February 29, and runs until sunrise on April 1.

What counts is easy. Anything that could even vaguely be considered to count is eligible, including dvd bonus features and movie and tv show trailers.
Challenge Guru & Comic Nerd
 
Re: 2020 Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge
Don’t forgot double and triple Challenge credit possibilities with the February Romance/Music Challenge, and the 2/27 thru 3/2 Leap Day Challenge.

Fwiw, in the past, during leap day years, we’ve had it where you can start this A/A/C/M Challenge when the Leap Day Challenge starts, if the items qualify for both.
