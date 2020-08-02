Re: An MST3K volume you thought would never happen could be on the way

Good to hear! I haven't read that reddit thread yet, but I don't see why she - or any of the rights holders for MSTied films - wouldn't want to strike up a deal with Shout Factory, short of either being pissed at the treatment of their movies on the show or she's holding out for too much money for the license. What's going on with The Amazing Colossal Man? Maybe getting some airings on Comet? What else? Might was well make *some* money from your property. I doubt an MST3K DVD release would cannibalize the OTA broadcast at all. If anything, I'd think it could actually help a bit. ("Hey, I remember that movie from MST3K. I wonder what it's like without the riffing.")