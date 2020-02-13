The 100: The Complete Sixth Season DVD physical media release question
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Ohio, USA
Posts: 9,689
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 2 Posts
The 100: The Complete Sixth Season DVD physical media release question
When Season 6 was first released on DVD (not blu-ray), did the season ship with a slipcover? I'm trying to find a copy of this to match my other seasons (1 thru 5 have slipcovers), and I need to know if they cheaped out on this release (or not) before I tear what's left of my hair out looking for a copy with a slipcover...
