DVDTalk's Third Quadrennial Leap Day Challenge, 2/27/2020 to 3/2/2020
DVDTalk's Third Quadrennial Leap Day Challenge, 2/27/2020 to 3/2/2020
DVDTalk's Third Quadrennial Leap Day Challenge
Why? - Another Challenge? Are you kidding me? No, sadly, I'm serious. I've always had a fascination with Leap Day and time travel, and the theme segues well into the Action/Adventure Challenge held each March.
What? - Any film or TV episode or short that deals with Leap Day or Time Travel in any way is allowed. Commentaries or alternate versions are allowed, but otherwise each specific item can only be counted once.
When? - We start at dusk, February 27th 2020, and run until dawn on March 2nd 2020. This now expanded time period encompasses the actual Leap Day, the day of either side which sort of substitute for Leap Day for birthdays and anniversaries on non-leap years, and our normal dusk/sunset and dawn/sunrise bonus hours. Anything you complete during these eighty or so hours can be counted. As a bonus, we'll start the Action/Adventure/Crime Challenge two days early this year (but only time travel content), so you could get double credit during this entire Challenge if so inclined. We call this time the "Leap Day Challenge Time Paradox". Obviously, there is also double Challenge credit with our February Romance/Musical Challenge during the most of our time frame here. And, woah, I guess we have another triple credit scenario. I’m too tired to get into that, but you can probably figure it out.
How? - Watch the items on TV, computer screens, in theaters, on your phones, or through direct neural transmission if you are participating from the future. Everything counts as one. No wild cards. No need for a separate list thread. Just create a post in here for your list. Feel free to spoiler it if it’s big.
Where? - Don't you mean, "when?" Discuss the Challenge and your viewings in this, the Discussion Thread. Let's just include our lists in this thread. I imagine we'll only have a handful of participants, so a few lists mixed into this thread shouldn't be a problem. Please keep them spoilered if they get too long to reduce clutter.
Who? - Anyone and everyone is invited. In fact, anyone on this planet that watches a Time Travel related item during this time frame, has participated in the Challenge whether they know of our existence or not. However, one is only eligible for prizes if they post a list in this thread.
Reserved for our returning sponsor, Hamilton Books
Reserved for miscellaneous stuff
Link to our first Leap Day Challenge back in 2012:
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/5...-%40-dawn.html
Link to the much expanded second Challenge in 2016:
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/6...-3-2-16-a.html
From the last thread, info on previous prizes:
I dropped the ball back in 2016 and forgot to pick winners and coordinate prizes with GoldenWheels. The upcoming return of this quadrennial event reminded me to take care of this. I sincerely apologize for the delay.
DVDTalk member GoldenWheels has graciously provided us prizes from his company Hamilton Books. They are probably our oldest sponsor of DVDTalk Challenges, and at least the most consistent and prolific.
Randomizer.org has picked 5 winners, who can pick any time travel related item of $15 and under. Here is a link to a generic time travel search of their many books, CDs, films, and other products, but many more related items are available with better searching. The winners are bacigalup, Dimension X, CrazyMat, Cardsfan111, and ntnon Please PM me your prize choice, backup choice, and address, and I’ll collate and give to GoldenWheels.
