Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts - additional footage anywhere?

One of the favorite times in my life was watching these roasts on tv when I was a child. As I have again been watching them lately, I've noticed that each roast was edited for time and many times you never heard from each guest on the dais. A few stars were left out. Do any of the collections which have been put out contain longer, unedited versions that show all stars participating in each roast?