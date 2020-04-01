Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts - additional footage anywhere?
Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts - additional footage anywhere?
One of the favorite times in my life was watching these roasts on tv when I was a child. As I have again been watching them lately, I've noticed that each roast was edited for time and many times you never heard from each guest on the dais. A few stars were left out. Do any of the collections which have been put out contain longer, unedited versions that show all stars participating in each roast?
