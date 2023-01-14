DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 13th, 2023

Jane by Charlotte (Blu-ray)

by Justin Remer The Movie: The COVID-19 pandemic lockdown inspired a metric ton of artists to turn inward and become reflective in making their new art. Musicians were first, churning out relevant singles and albums at a head-swimming clip; some of the most topical tunes already feel quaintly dated in this less restrictive global moment. But making movies takes longer, so it seems like we're finally seeing a crop of lockdown-influenced self-reflexive auteur works, like Steven Spielberg's wonderful The Fabelmans, A.G. IÃ±arritu's Bardo, and James Gray's Armageddon Time.The new-to-Blu-ray doc Jane by Charlotte is less high profile than those flicks but it seems forged in the same soul-searching spirit. Actor-singer-director Charlot...Read the entire review »