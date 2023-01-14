DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 13th, 2023
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,129
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 13th, 2023
Highly Recommended
Jane by Charlotte (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The COVID-19 pandemic lockdown inspired a metric ton of artists to turn inward and become reflective in making their new art. Musicians were first, churning out relevant singles and albums at a head-swimming clip; some of the most topical tunes already feel quaintly dated in this less restrictive global moment. But making movies takes longer, so it seems like we're finally seeing a crop of lockdown-influenced self-reflexive auteur works, like Steven Spielberg's wonderful The Fabelmans, A.G. IÃ±arritu's Bardo, and James Gray's Armageddon Time.The new-to-Blu-ray doc Jane by Charlotte is less high profile than those flicks but it seems forged in the same soul-searching spirit. Actor-singer-director Charlot...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Mindfield (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Michael Ironside (Scanners) stars in Mindfield, a 1989 Canadian action thriller with a conspiracy theory bent. Ironside plays Kellen O'Reilly, a Montreal police detective haunted by the legacy of his cop father. He is also haunted by invasive memories of medical experimentation and brainwashing. Christopher Plummer appears as the brainwash doctor, Satorius, successfully dodging prosecution due to lack of hard evidence -- and a bit of string-pulling by the CIA. Class of 1984's Lisa Langlois is a bleeding heart lawyer who is simultaneously trying to sue Satorius for his misdeeds and facilitate a labor strike for the c...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off