DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, January 14th, 2023
Recommended
Nobody's Fool (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: 2022 saw a small resurgence of things Paul Newman, in the sense that Ethan Hawke's superb documentary The Last Movie Stars appeared on HBO Max. The documentary was inspired by a large volume of documents that Newman started and then destroyed a large chunk of as part of work for an autobiography, and Hawke used his friends to voice the notes that led to the abandoned book (George Clooney voiced Newman, Laura Linney voiced Joanne Woodward, etc.). Then as it turned out a memoir was released, titled "The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man," later in 2022. There is of course the gradual release and re-release of his movies to UHD, such as this one. Nobody's Fool was based on the Richard Russo novel that Robert Benton (Kramer vs. Kramer) adapted into a screenplay which he also directed. Newman plays S...Read the entire review »
Some Girls (Blu-ray)
by Jesse SkeenPatrick Dempsey was a bit of a mainstay in late-80s comedies. He stars in this 1988 film (re-titled from Sisters seemingly at the last minute) as college student Michael who spends his Christmas holiday from school with his soon to be former girlfriend's odd family. Arriving at the airport in Quebec, Gabby (Jennifer Connelly) is late in picking him up and soon after arriving at her family's large home proclaims that she is no longer in love with him. The question is, why does Michael stay the rest of the time? Before this news is broken, Michael finds that Gabby's family is rich judging from their very large castle-like house, but also rather nuts- particularly her father (Andre Gregory) who wears little to no clothes even in the middle of winter. (He explains this much later in...Read the entire review »
