DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, January 14th, 2023

Some Girls (Blu-ray)

by Jesse Skeen Patrick Dempsey was a bit of a mainstay in late-80s comedies. He stars in this 1988 film (re-titled from Sisters seemingly at the last minute) as college student Michael who spends his Christmas holiday from school with his soon to be former girlfriend's odd family. Arriving at the airport in Quebec, Gabby (Jennifer Connelly) is late in picking him up and soon after arriving at her family's large home proclaims that she is no longer in love with him. The question is, why does Michael stay the rest of the time? Before this news is broken, Michael finds that Gabby's family is rich judging from their very large castle-like house, but also rather nuts- particularly her father (Andre Gregory) who wears little to no clothes even in the middle of winter. (He explains this much later in...Read the entire review »