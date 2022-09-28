DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, September 27th, 2022

Cool World (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:A wonderfully weird and horny movie that could only have come from the wonderfully weird and horny Ralph Bakshi, 1992's Cool World, a mix of live action and traditional cell animation not unlike Who Framed Roger Rabbit? in that regard, is essentially a film noir, albeit one where a good chunk of the cast is made up of cartoon characters.The story revolves around Jack Deebs (Gabriel Byrne), a man who spends ten years in prison, and while in the slammer, created a popular comic book series called Cool World whose lead character was a sex pot named Holli Would (Kim Basinger). It was a form of escape for him while doing time and something to do to pass the time. Jack's been having visions of Holli for some time, where she wants to escape from Cool World into the real world and become a flesh and blood human being. The only way that this ...Read the entire review »