DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, September 27th, 2022
Recommended
Cool World (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:A wonderfully weird and horny movie that could only have come from the wonderfully weird and horny Ralph Bakshi, 1992's Cool World, a mix of live action and traditional cell animation not unlike Who Framed Roger Rabbit? in that regard, is essentially a film noir, albeit one where a good chunk of the cast is made up of cartoon characters.The story revolves around Jack Deebs (Gabriel Byrne), a man who spends ten years in prison, and while in the slammer, created a popular comic book series called Cool World whose lead character was a sex pot named Holli Would (Kim Basinger). It was a form of escape for him while doing time and something to do to pass the time. Jack's been having visions of Holli for some time, where she wants to escape from Cool World into the real world and become a flesh and blood human being. The only way that this ...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Facing Nolan (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: The art to throwing a baseball fast has been romanticized in ways serious and funny, perhaps most notably in Ron Shelton's Bull Durham. But where it all seems to originate from is the athletic feats of Lynn Nolan Ryan Jr., a baseball pitcher whose career spanned four decades, lasting until Ryan retired months before his 48th birthday. A generally stoic, unassuming character, Ryan was soft-spoken in his years in baseball, and in Facing Nolan, opens up about his playing days and a variety of other subjects. Facing Nolan appears to be the feature documentary debut of Bradley Jackson, following several shorts and producing credits on a variety of other projects. Using interviews with Ryan, his family, friends and teammates, Ryan discusses his initial time with the New York Mets, his feelings of doubt ear...Read the entire review »
