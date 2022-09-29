DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, September 28th, 2022

Twice-Told Tales (2022 Reissue) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Sidney Salkow in 1963, Twice-Told Tales is a three part horror anthology film that adapts a trio of suspenseful short stories originally written by Nathanial Hawthorne.The first of the three stories is Dr. Heidegger\'s Experiment, tells the tale of Doctor Carl Heidegger (Sebastian Cabot) and his lifelong friend Alex Medbourne (Vincent Price) as they celebrate his birthday. As the rain comes down, the two men wind up in the crypt of the woman who Carl was to marry, Sylvia Ward (Mari Blanchard), but she passed away from a sudden illness thirty-eight years prior. Heidegger has never loved again, his loss was too great. While in the crypt, Sylvia's coffin is opened and the two aged men are shocked to discover that her corpse is perfectly preserved. Heidegger deduces that the only thing that would have done this would be the unique water that has been...Read the entire review »