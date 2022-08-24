DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022

The Criminal Life Of Archibaldo De La Cruz (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:The last of storied director Luis BuÃ±uel's âMexican period' and a more commercial and accessible film than you might expect from the man who gave us films like The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and the Salvador Dali-penned exercise in surrealism that is Un chien andalou, 1955's The Criminal Life Of Archibaldo de la Cruz (or, Ensayo de un crimen in its native Spanish titling) is an interesting mix of the macabre and the comedic, a trait that the director would exploit throughout his career.When the story starts, a bourgeoisies boy is given a music box that has been handed down through his family for generations. The legend behind the antiqued piece is that whenever the music box is played, an enemy will be killed. Not one to take things lightly, the boy decides to give the music box a test drive of sorts, and after letting it p...Read the entire review »