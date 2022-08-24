DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
Raging Bull (Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Positively electrifying if occasionally exhausting, Martin Scorsese's Raging Bull is based on American boxer Jake LaMotta's memoir and features a career-defining performance from Robert De Niro as the deeply flawed athlete. There is plenty of drama surrounding "the Bronx Bull," and Paul Schrader was called on to revise Mardik Martin's original screenplay after United Artists balked. Scorsese was initially reluctant to make the film, but related to LaMotta's troubles after struggling with drug addiction and being encouraged by De Niro and others to kick his cocaine habit. Before shooting began, Scorsese and De Niro made further revisions to the script, but remain uncredited due to writer's guild guidelines. Then unknown actor Joe Pesci was cast as Jake's brother Joey LaMotta, and Pesci suggested Cathy Moriarty to play Jake's second wife Vickie. The film may b...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Criminal Life Of Archibaldo De La Cruz (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:The last of storied director Luis BuÃ±uel's âMexican period' and a more commercial and accessible film than you might expect from the man who gave us films like The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and the Salvador Dali-penned exercise in surrealism that is Un chien andalou, 1955's The Criminal Life Of Archibaldo de la Cruz (or, Ensayo de un crimen in its native Spanish titling) is an interesting mix of the macabre and the comedic, a trait that the director would exploit throughout his career.When the story starts, a bourgeoisies boy is given a music box that has been handed down through his family for generations. The legend behind the antiqued piece is that whenever the music box is played, an enemy will be killed. Not one to take things lightly, the boy decides to give the music box a test drive of sorts, and after letting it p...Read the entire review »
