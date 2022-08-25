DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 24th, 2022

Good Guys Wear Black (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Ted Post's 1978 film, Good Guys Wear Black, was Chuck Norris' second starring vehicle, made shortly his debut in Breaker, Breaker!. In this film, Norris plays a retired special forces operative named John T. Booker who is now finishing up his time at grad school and working here and there as a stunt car driver. Back in The 'Nam, however, he was in charge of The Black Tigers, an elite military group that was ambushed by enemy combatants and left there by the American government, one that claimed it would do all it could to rescue prisoners of war. It was a rescue mission gone very wrong, leaving only Booker and a handful of other men still breathing. Five years after putting his feet back down on American soil, Booker meets Margaret (Anne Archer), a reporter who asks him about not only his current job, but his time working for the special forces overs...Read the entire review »