DVD Talk reviews for Monday, July 25th, 2022

Martial Club (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Lau Kar-Leung, 1981's Martial Club is a later-era martial arts entry from Shaw Brothers that once again teams the director with Gordon Liu, who was still very much a box office draw, after they'd previously worked together on Challenge Of The Masters, Executioners From Shaolin and Heroes Of the East.As it was in Challenge Of The Masters, Liu once again plays Wong Fei Hung. In Canton, his father, Wong Kei Ying (Ku Feng), runs a martial arts school. He and his students get along just fine with the Chan School, also a martial arts academy and everything seems to be calm, peaceful and sensible. The members of the Lu School, however, have different ideas in mind. They've got a bone to pick with Wong Kei Ying and come up with various schemes to knock him down a few pegs and hopefully put an end to the success of his scho...Read the entire review »