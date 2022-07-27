DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, July 26th, 2022
Recommended
Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema VIII [Street of Chance / Enter Arsene Lupin / Temptation] (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Kino Lorber Studio Classics presents three more unique film noir entries from the Universal Studios vault in the eighth boxed set of their Film Noir: The Dark Side Of Cinema collections. Here's what's insideâ¦Temptationirected by Irving Pichel in 1946, Temptation is set in Victorian times where we meet a beautiful woman named Ruby (Merle Oberon), who has recently tied the knot with a very well-to-do archeologist named Nigel Armine (George Brent). They got married fairly quickly and Nigel remains, mostly, blissfully unaware of the fact that Ruby's past is less than squeaky clean. Before he came around and put a ring on her finger, she'd been through a few marriages and subsequent divorces and wasn't always the most faithful of wives to her various husbands over the years.Regardless, life goes and they travel to Egypt...Read the entire review »
Pushing Hands (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Ang Lee's career has taken a number of odd twists and turns over the years, as he's shifted from indie darling to world-class filmmaker to idiosyncratic technical craftsman. Most viewers looking at Lee's most recently released film, Gemini Man, and his first completed feature, Pushing Hands, would have trouble identifying them as the work of the same director.Pushing Hands, newly remastered and reissued on Blu-ray, was made several years after Lee had graduated from NYU film school, but one could be forgiven for assuming that this 1991 release was a feature-length thesis project. Pushing Hands is well-made for a low-budget indie, but it is overly studied a...Read the entire review »
