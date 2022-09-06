DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, June 8th, 2022

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, June 8th, 2022

   
Old 06-09-22, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,910
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, June 8th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Fu Manchu Double Feature: The Mysterious Dr. Fu Manchu / The Return of Dr. Fu Manchu (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Before he became famous as Charlie Chan, Swedish actor Warner Oland had already been playing Asian characters (and other "exotic" types) for years, Chinese and Japanese roles in dozens of silent films as early as 1917. Just prior to commencing his signature part as Charlie Chan, Oland starred as Sax Rohmer's archetypal villain Dr. Fu Manchu in three features, the first two of which are paired in Kino's new Blu-ray double-feature disc: The Mysterious Dr. Fu Manchu (1929) and The Return of Dr. Fu Manchu (1930). While these early, pre-Code talkies require a bit of an adjustment by the viewer, and their "Yellow Peril" stereotypes are decidedly politically-incorrect, the movies themselves are quite enjoyable if one is able to watch them on their own terms. The video transfers are very good for movies more than 90 years old, and each film is accompanied by an audio commentary track by film h...Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.