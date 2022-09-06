DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, June 8th, 2022

Fu Manchu Double Feature: The Mysterious Dr. Fu Manchu / The Return of Dr. Fu Manchu (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Before he became famous as Charlie Chan, Swedish actor Warner Oland had already been playing Asian characters (and other "exotic" types) for years, Chinese and Japanese roles in dozens of silent films as early as 1917. Just prior to commencing his signature part as Charlie Chan, Oland starred as Sax Rohmer's archetypal villain Dr. Fu Manchu in three features, the first two of which are paired in Kino's new Blu-ray double-feature disc: The Mysterious Dr. Fu Manchu (1929) and The Return of Dr. Fu Manchu (1930). While these early, pre-Code talkies require a bit of an adjustment by the viewer, and their "Yellow Peril" stereotypes are decidedly politically-incorrect, the movies themselves are quite enjoyable if one is able to watch them on their own terms. The video transfers are very good for movies more than 90 years old, and each film is accompanied by an audio commentary track by film h...Read the entire review »