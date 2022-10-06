DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, June 9th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, June 9th, 2022
Recommended
Almost Summer (Blu-ray)
by Jesse SkeenReleased in 1978, Almost Summer is one of those movies that was only marginally popular at the time and never got released on any home video format until now. The poster art makes it look like a typical drive-in teen comedy, but once this one lures you in with a beach party scene at the beginning, the focus switches to a high school election, which might not be what the target audience had in mind. Bruno Kirby is Bobby, the "schemer" common in many high school movies. He's been pushing a candidate for next year's student body president whose only competition is Bobby's ex-girlfriend Christine Alexander "The Great." Besides wanting to see her fail he also has some money riding on the election's outcome- but Christine gets his guy suspended from school and thus disqualified. Not l...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Jurassic World: Dominion
by Oktay Ege KozakI don't understand why the Jurassic World franchise (Formerly known as the Jurassic Park franchise) has a consistent allergy to letting its full blockbuster schlock flag fly but offering an installment that fully takes place in a world where dinosaurs and humans battle it out. After the third act edging of the San Diego T-Rex attack in The Lost World all the way back in 1997, the fans were promised the move towards seeing all kinds of prehistoric reptiles wreaking havoc on the city streets and on locations that weren't yet another secluded island in South America. Yet Jurassic Park III delivered just that: More of the same. After the stupendous and tone-deaf decision to have the dinosaurs released to the world at the end of the last Jurassic World entry, the Fallen Kingdom, some teaser shots before that movie ended promised yet again that the franchise was finally going...Read the entire review »
