DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 9th, 2022

Village of the Giants (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Bert I. Gordon, "Mr. B.I.G.," and still with us at age 99, is a filmmaker best known for his preoccupation with matters of size. Seven of his first eight features, including The Amazing Colossal Man (1957) and Earth vs. The Spider (1958), feature oversized monsters, while Attack of the Puppet People (1958), made in response to The Incredible Shrinking Man (1957), is structured around tiny teenagers. Though he dabbled in other kinds of movies, he returned to this well again and again: in 1965 he made Village of the Giants, supposedly based on H.G. Wells' The Food of the Gods, and a dozen years later directed two more Wells "adaptations": The Food of the Gods (1976) and Empire of the Ants (1977), both loosely based on Wells novels.None of his films are good and many are quite terrible, but the best ones are peculiarly likeable, like a smel...Read the entire review »