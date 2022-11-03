DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 10th, 2022

Broadcast Signal Intrusion (Blu-ray)

This is one I should have liked more, since it deals with video equipment and an obscure piece of TV history. In 1987, the airwaves of Chicago were briefly hijacked by a prankster wearing a Max Headroom mask. He managed to override the signals feeding the TV transmitters and first broke into a local newscast for just a few seconds, but the alert engineers saw it right away and were able to restore the signal. He then tried the city's PBS station, which didn't have as many technical people on duty, and was able to override an episode of "Doctor Who" for more than a minute. His audio signal wasn't too clear so nobody's sure what he was saying other than some possibly rude comments about local TV personalities. This was before the internet but the incident made the national news. The FCC looked into it but to this day the perpetrator has not been identified. He wisely never made any further attempts at