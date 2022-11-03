DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 10th, 2022
Highly Recommended
The Unknown Man of Shandigor (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: What a treat to discover the new Blu-ray shingle Deaf Crocodile (represented by OCN distribution). The company is headed up by some of the key players from the late, great Cinelicious Pictures, who gifted the world outstanding releases of Gangs of Wasseypur and Belladonna of Sadness. The company's new Blu-ray release is similarly an arty genre gem that is strange and beautiful in equal measure.The Unknown Man of Shandigor is a stylish 1967 French-language riff on Eurospy films from Swiss director Jean-Louis Roy. Like Jean-Luc Godard's twisted crime story
Rent It
Broadcast Signal Intrusion (Blu-ray)
by Jesse SkeenThis is one I should have liked more, since it deals with video equipment and an obscure piece of TV history. In 1987, the airwaves of Chicago were briefly hijacked by a prankster wearing a Max Headroom mask. He managed to override the signals feeding the TV transmitters and first broke into a local newscast for just a few seconds, but the alert engineers saw it right away and were able to restore the signal. He then tried the city's PBS station, which didn't have as many technical people on duty, and was able to override an episode of "Doctor Who" for more than a minute. His audio signal wasn't too clear so nobody's sure what he was saying other than some possibly rude comments about local TV personalities. This was before the internet but the incident made the national news. The FCC looked into it but to this day the perpetrator has not been identified. He wisely never made any further attempts at...Read the entire review »
