DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 10th, 2022

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 10th, 2022

   
Old 01-11-22, 04:01 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,761
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 10th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Radio On (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie: Christopher Petit's debut feature from 1979, Radio On, is a unique arthouse entity. It's an English road movie that takes its inspiration from the existential blankness of Monte Hellman's Two-Lane Blacktop and the desolate physical and emotional landscapes of Wim Wenders's road movies. (Wenders co-produced Radio On and provided some of his long-time crew members to make it.) The titular radio propels this journey with a mixture of bummed-out David Bowie tunes, chilly Kraftwerk compositions, and a smattering of spiky new wave from the cult Stiff Records label (Wreckless Eric, Ian Dury, Lene Lovich, Devo's "Satisfacti...Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.