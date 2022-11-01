DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 10th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,761
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 10th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Radio On (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Christopher Petit's debut feature from 1979, Radio On, is a unique arthouse entity. It's an English road movie that takes its inspiration from the existential blankness of Monte Hellman's Two-Lane Blacktop and the desolate physical and emotional landscapes of Wim Wenders's road movies. (Wenders co-produced Radio On and provided some of his long-time crew members to make it.) The titular radio propels this journey with a mixture of bummed-out David Bowie tunes, chilly Kraftwerk compositions, and a smattering of spiky new wave from the cult Stiff Records label (Wreckless Eric, Ian Dury, Lene Lovich, Devo's "Satisfacti...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off