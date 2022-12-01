DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 11th, 2022

Busting (Reissue) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Peter Hyam's 1974 cop film Busting follows two officers of the L.A.P.D.'s vice squad: Mike Keneely (Elliot Gould) and Patrick Ferrel (Robert Blake). The film introduces us to them just as they're about to bust a gorgeous high class hooker named Jackie (Cornelia Sharpe). The bring her in but she's sprung on bail the next day, apparently the âtrick book' that the two cops brought in went missing and the case was kicked out of court. More likely, however, a local âbusinessman' named Rizzo (Allen Garfield) pulled a few strings at headquarters and got her off without any hassle.Back on the beat, the guys decide to go investigate some seedy activity at a local gay bar where a flamboyant queen (Antonio Fargas) tries to cut in when Mike and Patrick start dancing under the guise of not blowing their cover. When Mike refuses, a fight breaks out and he gets bit on the leg...Read the entire review »