DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 11th, 2022

Busting (Reissue) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Peter Hyam's 1974 cop film Busting follows two officers of the L.A.P.D.'s vice squad: Mike Keneely (Elliot Gould) and Patrick Ferrel (Robert Blake). The film introduces us to them just as they're about to bust a gorgeous high class hooker named Jackie (Cornelia Sharpe). The bring her in but she's sprung on bail the next day, apparently the ‘trick book' that the two cops brought in went missing and the case was kicked out of court. More likely, however, a local ‘businessman' named Rizzo (Allen Garfield) pulled a few strings at headquarters and got her off without any hassle.Back on the beat, the guys decide to go investigate some seedy activity at a local gay bar where a flamboyant queen (Antonio Fargas) tries to cut in when Mike and Patrick start dancing under the guise of not blowing their cover. When Mike refuses, a fight breaks out and he gets bit on the leg...Read the entire review »