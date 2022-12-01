DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 11th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
Mill of the Stone Women (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVAn Italian-French co-production partly shot in Holland, Mill of the Stone Women (Italian title: Il mulino delle donne di pietra) has been rediscovered in recent years, praised by genre scholars for its modest artfulness and placed alongside other watershed horror titles all released in 1960: Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, Mario Bava's Black Sunday, Michael Powell's Peeping Tom, Roger Corman's House of Usher, Georges Franju's Eyes without a Face, Nobuo Nakagawa's Jigoku and others. I confess to not warming up to Mill of the Stone Women to the same degree as its most fervent advocates, including Glenn Erickson (aka Cinesavant) but I am certainly equally intrigued by its unusualness. The film liberally draws inspiration from earlier, sometimes much earlier horror films and yet has its own unique look. It certainly doesn't resemble ot...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Busting (Reissue) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Peter Hyam's 1974 cop film Busting follows two officers of the L.A.P.D.'s vice squad: Mike Keneely (Elliot Gould) and Patrick Ferrel (Robert Blake). The film introduces us to them just as they're about to bust a gorgeous high class hooker named Jackie (Cornelia Sharpe). The bring her in but she's sprung on bail the next day, apparently the âtrick book' that the two cops brought in went missing and the case was kicked out of court. More likely, however, a local âbusinessman' named Rizzo (Allen Garfield) pulled a few strings at headquarters and got her off without any hassle.Back on the beat, the guys decide to go investigate some seedy activity at a local gay bar where a flamboyant queen (Antonio Fargas) tries to cut in when Mike and Patrick start dancing under the guise of not blowing their cover. When Mike refuses, a fight breaks out and he gets bit on the leg...Read the entire review »
